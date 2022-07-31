Visually impaired residents concerned about safety while walking in The Villages

www.villages-news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Get Away from the Parks and Spend a Day at Showcase of CitrusDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
Drive Your Own Catamaran this Summer in Catboat Escapes in ClermontDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
You Don't Need to Drive an Hour to the Beach, Just Drop by Island H2O to Cool OffDebbie CentenoKissimmee, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Mallard Ducklings Hiding In The Grass At Sunrise In The Villages
These mallard ducklings were hiding in the grass when the sun began to rise over The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Villagers worried about security and traffic as new development proposed in their backyard
Changes for four proposed housing projects along Powell Road and County Road 462 were endorsed Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and-or zoning changes for Turkey Run, Wildwood Landing Phase 2, Townhomes at Powell and the Villas at Wildwood. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the recommendations later this month.
WCJB
Marion County Commission will present checks to three local non-profit groups
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will present checks to non-profit groups on Wednesday. The event will be at 2 p.m. It will be located at Wings of Faith Fellowship in Ocala. Three local non-profits will receive substantial awards for grant funding. This will go towards helping them on...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala to host public meetings on proposed golf cart map expansion
The City of Ocala will host two public meetings later this month that will discuss the proposed expansion of the downtown golf cart map. Two meetings will be held on Thursday, August 18, at noon and 5:30 p.m., at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street. The meetings are free and open to the public.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Wildwood mayor shocked by growth outside The Villages as city pressed to deliver more services
Like a double-sided coin, rapid growth brings in more revenue for Wildwood, but also boosts demand for city services. Supply chain issues are delaying some capital projects, but city officials also are working to complete an aggressive five-year strategic plan that will map the growing city’s direction. More than...
villages-news.com
Roseate Spoonbill Posing Behind Lake Deaton Plaza In The Villages
A Roseate spoonbill posed for a photo behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue seeking vendor to provide work uniforms
The City of Ocala is soliciting quotes for a vendor to provide work uniforms for Ocala Fire Rescue employees. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Thursday, August 11 at 2 p.m. According to the scope of...
villages-news.com
It’s a lie!
For over two years there has been only one cinema complex in operation — not the three as marketed by The Villages. One has been closed for renovation and upgrades — yet there are no visible signs of work crews at this facility. That has been true in excess of two years! The second was closed during the pandemic and space was used for treatment — yet the information on its status states closed for renovations—again with no signs of work being done.
RELATED PEOPLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Pet adoption fees waived in August
Marion County Animal Services is fee-free throughout August. That’s right, due to an influx of animals, Marion County Animal Services is nearing capacity and as such, it’s waiving all adoption and redemption fees from now until Aug. 31. Marion County Animal Services appreciates all of the love from...
ocala-news.com
Fort King National Historic Landmark hosting free gardening class on composting
The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting another installment of its ‘Classroom in the Garden’ series this weekend which will focus on the basics of composting. The gardening class will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6 at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala.
ormondbeachobserver.com
County Council Chair Jeff Brower accused of lying over 'political nature' of upcoming Wildlife Corridor workshop
When it came time for the Volusia County Council's closing comments, Councilman Ben Johnson was prepared with three issues — all against recent actions committed by Volusia County Council Chair Jeff Brower. The result was a tense hour of council members speaking over one another, making motions and hurling...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness' new fire chief settles into the job, fulfilling a life's dream
For Robert “Bobby” Bessler the dream of becoming a firefighter had nontraditional beginnings that stemmed from a job in a lumberyard and a retired firefighter from Fort Lauderdale. Bessler never would have set foot into a fire station, let alone become Inverness’ new fire chief or a battalion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
MCFR crews battle brush fire in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Julia Laude was reporting in Marion County when a fire erupted behind her Wednesday evening. The fire started along the side of Southeast Pecan Road at 64th Avenue Road. Marion County Fire Rescue crews quickly responded to the scene. They brought the blaze under...
WCJB
Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
More questionable use of county resources by Zalak to support his election campaign
In a new public service video being shared to Marion County government’s 63,000 Facebook followers, County Commissioner Carl Zalak is seen standing alongside Sheriff Billy Woods talking about ways to keep kids safe from online predators. While no one would doubt the importance of the message, the timing of...
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
MCSO asking for help identifying two men suspected of breaking into vehicles at Silver Springs State Park
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify two men who are suspected of breaking into several vehicles at Silver Springs State Park. According to MCSO, the break-ins occurred recently while the vehicles were parked at Silver Springs State Park. Credit and debit cards belonging to the victims were stolen from the vehicles, and the two men (pictured below) are suspected of using these credit/debit cards to purchase over $6,000 worth of merchandise from the Best Buy and Target stores in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Public School orientation list for 2022-2023 school year
Marion County Public Schools has released orientation dates and times for the 2022-2023 school year. The special orientation “meet and greets” will provide parents and students with advance notice of class schedules, bell times, teacher assignments, bus routes and stop times, extra-curricular activities, and other school-related activities. MCPS...
click orlando
Marion County gets new logo as leaders look to rebrand area, boost tourism
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The board of county commissioners in Marion County is looking to help boost the area’s tourism industry with a new logo. Loretta Shaffer, the tourist development director for Marion County presented the new logo before the commissioners in Tuesday’s board meeting. “It’s really...
mainstreetdailynews.com
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
Comments / 5