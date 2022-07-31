Red Cross assisting Loris family following home fire

wpde.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
This SC Native Went From "Homeless to Multimillionaire"Kennardo G. JamesMullins, SC
Crews investigating fire at home in Galivants Ferry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a fire at a home in Gallivants Ferry Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:35 a.m. to Blue Jackets Drive to a reported structure fire. The fire was contained to a small pile of clothes with no...
Jersey Mike's opens in The Market Common area; Free sub with donation to SOS Care
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new Jersey Mike’s Subs location is now open in The Market Common area in Myrtle Beach. To celebrate the grand opening, they’re offering a free sub with a donation to SOS Care. SOS Care is a disability service provider for families...
Conway Police Department hosts the annual National Night Out event
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out event Tuesday at the Smith-Jones Community Center. Officers from Conway and deputies from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office participated. The family-focused event aimed at growing the relationship between law enforcement and the community featured free food, drinks and music, and activities […]
Firefighters deal with 90+ degree heat while battling Lumberton commercial fire
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Lumberton firefighters are still working a commercial building fire that started Tuesday night. The Lumberton Fire Department was dispatched around 6 p.m. to a commercial structure fire on Roberts Avenue. Crews performed a “rapid interior search” where they encountered heavy fire conditions, according to the report....
Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
Man charged with starting July fire on North Myrtle Beach island
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by the university. Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested by North […]
Horry County Animal Care Center saved over 30% more animals in 2021
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center saved 2,550 animals in 2021, raising its save rate to 83.6%, up from 63.9% in 2020. The nonprofit group Best Friends Society releases a pet lifesaving dataset each year. This year, the Horry County Animal Care Center’s ranked as the ninth most-improved shelter in […]
Ohio man returns to Myrtle Beach with family after fulfilling dying wish for dream wedding
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Three months after an Ohio man traveled with his wife and children for his dying wish, a dream wedding in Myrtle Beach, they have returned to celebrate a miraculous milestone. With the help of his doctors and a group of complete strangers, Hunter Knisley...
A boat with wheels! Amphibious Search & Rescue Boat drives directly into NMB ocean surf
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A boat in North Myrtle Beach astonished people Tuesday morning, stopping beach-walkers in their tracks. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad revealed its new Amphibious Search and Rescue Boat Tuesday. It's the first of its kind being used for ocean rescue in America.
Parents complain new drop off procedure at Florence school is causing major headaches
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some parents complained about the new drop-off procedure at a Florence school. They are complaining the new drop-off procedure at Southside Middle School in Florence is causing major problems for them, including being late for work. However, the school posted an updated set of rules...
Electrical problem causes fire that damages Marion home, official says
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — An electrical problem is believed to have caused a fire Monday morning that damaged a home in the 300 block of Huggins Street in Marion, according to Marion City Fire Chief Jeremy Bass. Bass said upon arrival in under two minutes, crews found a working...
Power outages impacting homes, schools in South Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Duke Energy is reporting a power outage Wednesday afternoon that's impacting about 1,100 homes, businesses and schools. South Florence High School's Facebook page said they're experiencing a temporary power outage. It said "students are being held in their third-period classes until further notice." NEW: Investigation...
Florence woman reported missing found safe, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Florence have located a woman who was reported missing for several days. The Florence Police Department said 37-year-old Tonya Marie Jarvis was found Wednesday. She was reported missing on Monday. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Grand Strand & Pee Dee neighborhoods, law enforcement host events for National Night Out
WPDE — Tuesday is National Night Out, which is an event designed to help communities get to know law enforcement better. The national community building event is normally held on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods usually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, or various other events. According to...
Florence police: Missing 58-year-old man found
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man who had been missing since Monday morning has been found, police said. Police began looking for Robert Cherry, 58, after he disappeared about 8 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Cashua Drive, according to police.
19-year-old charged for collision that left 2 dead
FAIRMONT — A 19-year-old Lumberton man is facing charges for his involvement in a Tuesday collision that left two people dead, according
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
37-year-old woman last seen at Florence bus station found, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old woman who went missing Saturday in Florence has been found, police said. Tonya Marie Jarvis was reported missing after last being seen getting off a bus at the station in the 600 block of South Irby Street, police said.
Family awarded $20.7M in lawsuit against lifeguard company after man drowns
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A jury awarded the family of Zurihun Wolde $20.7 million after he drowned in front of a Myrtle Beach hotel in Aug. 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack's Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard listed as John Doe. The City of Myrtle Beach was dismissed from the lawsuit.
Horry County parents could see rise in back-to-school supply costs due to inflation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Back-to-school supplies, like so many other things right now, are going to cost more. In a recent study done by Deloitte Insights, the cost of back-to-school supplies has increased by 8%. ABC News said backpacks are up nearly 12%, costing an average of $70.
