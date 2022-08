The trade: The St. Louis Cardinals acquire LHP Jordan Montgomery from the New York Yankees for CF Harrison Bader. This one slipped in right before the deadline, and it is an unusual deadline transaction -- one major leaguer for another major leaguer, as opposed to prospects. The Cardinals had acquired Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, and now the Cards add a second lefty to fill out a rotation that was in desperate need of depth due to the injuries to Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz.

