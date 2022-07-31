Cat lovers can try cat-food inspired dishes at Fancy Feast's Italian pop-up

www.wbaltv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Related
Historic Little Italy cheese shop Alleva Dairy is on the verge of closing its doors
The owner of Alleva Dairy in Little Italy has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money to keep the cheese shop open.
Immerse Yourself In Authentic Italian Culture At The Ferragosto Festival Coming To NYC This September
Over 20 years ago, the merchants of Arthur Avenue and East 187th Street decided to bring the Italian tradition of Ferragosto to the Bronx Little Italy, giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Italian culture, traditions, musical and theatrical entertainment, and of course, delicious food. Since then the event has continued to grow, attracting thousands of guests each year, and it’s coming to Little Italy in the Bronx this September. Taking place the Sunday after Labor Day weekend, September 11 from 12p.m. to 6p.m., this festival celebrates the end of the harvest season and gives local businesses the opportunity to showcase their signature products and dishes. Many of the Bronx’s family-owned businesses are owned and operated by the same families that founded them nearly a century ago, and Ferragosto gives visitors the opportunity to experience this authenticity and preservation of Italian culture.
Italianissimo is back open with a brighter, sleeker look
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In June, chef Franco Ortega announced his South Beach restaurant would be closing for renovations. True to his word, Italianissimo officially reopened this week. He threw a grand opening party to mark the event with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. “It was nothing big or crazy....
Essence
The Woman Behind Brooklyn's Popular Spiked Spin Is Focusing Less On Fitness And More On Wellness With Studio Expansion
Briana Thompson's revamped Spiked Spin & Wellness Co., in addition to fitness, will bring nutrition, mental health resources and more to undeserved communities. When Briana Thompson founded the first-ever Black-owned spin studio in Brooklyn, formally known as Spiked Spin, she recognized a need to create accessible fitness options for communities of color.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
A Beloved Brooklyn Bodega Cat Has Been Abducted
A Brooklyn bodega cat with a local social media following has allegedly been abducted. Abdulmajeed Albahri, an owner of Green Olives Deli & Grocery in Park Slope, tells Eater that on Friday, July 29 he noticed that his beloved Boka, a gray cat he adopted from a friend back in January, had gone missing from his storefront located at 309 Seventh Avenue, at Eighth Street. During the weekend, he had hoped the cat would return, since Boka sometimes wanders off, but by Monday, he says that he checked the security cameras and found footage of a person seemingly waiting outside the bodega for Boka this past Friday around 4:34 p.m., and then stealing the cat. Albahri tells Eater he filed a police report on Monday as well.
NY1
Bagels and blintzes are back on the Lower East Side
It’s called the Lower Sunny Side, and that’s the menu item Tami Katzoff was enjoying on a recent visit to Russ & Daughters Cafe on the Lower East Side. It features an egg, with latkes, lox and a chocolate egg cream to wash it down. Katzoff was in town for a few days, and knew where she would eat her first meal.
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
Manhattan brunch spot is an oasis inside the city
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan eatery highlights the season’s best ingredients to make delectable brunch dishes. Lindens in SoHo is named after a tree, so it’s connected to the earth and seasonality, the chef said. The menu features an heirloom tomato salad, a farmer’s salad, and buttermilk pancakes. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole really liked the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River
There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one is more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it last week outside her Prince’s Bay home. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted...
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
Rest In Peace To A New York Legend [PHOTOS]
There are some voices that just feel like home when you hear them. We all have childhood memories of big events or special moments that are brought back when you hear a person singing a song or delivering a speech or simply just speaking. For fans in New York and Los Angeles, that voice has been passed on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Long Island shelter throws "DOGust" bash to get rescue dogs adopted
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- For many animal lovers, it's "DOGust Day." August 1st is recognized as the universal birthday for all rescue-shelter dogs across America. Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduced us to a family who went to Nassau County to celebrate and adopt a puppy of their own. Seven-year-old twins Tyler and Allison Paulino were over the moon. Their parents Jennifer and Gerry agreed to drive from New Jersey to Port Washington in search of the perfect pet. The Paulinos recently lost their beloved family dog to old age and the pain will be eased, they think, with a new adoption. North Shore Animal...
Commercial Observer
Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn
Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
Party Foul: Diner Calls Out Melville Eatery Over $25 Birthday Cake Fee
A New York man is crying foul after a restaurant charged him extra for bringing in a birthday cake. Long Island resident Don Amato, of Kings Park, vented his frustrations in a post on the Long Island Foodies Facebook page. Amato said he and a group of coworkers went to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
NYC to give additional $5 coupons to 40K eligible senior citizens for fresh produce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fresh produce can be hard to come by for many New Yorkers, particularly the city’s older population, but starting this week, a New York City program will try to help change that. The city Department for the Aging’s network of community based partners will...
New pantry app helps connect those in need with food, supplies in their neighborhood
NEW YORK (PXI11) — A new app is helping hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers track where the nearest pantries are and when families in need can pick up groceries and critical supplies, avoiding long lines. There’s a continual stream of food and PPE being delivered to nonprofit organization UA3. The Plentiful App, run by the […]
NY1
New Yorker of the Week: April Soto
April Soto has been given a lot of nicknames. “I’ve definitely been called a lot of crazy things and cat lady is one of them,” Soto said. She‘s been working to curb Staten Island’s cat population. What You Need To Know. April Soto has been working...
Comments / 1