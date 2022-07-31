Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination

www.kltv.com
Marine veteran, a double amputee, stresses service to country 'in a different way'
One veteran is still fighting for America — and for himself. Brandon Rumbaugh appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday morning to share his story of staying fit after his military service — and after becoming a double amputee. What's clear is that his toughness and strength...
americanmilitarynews.com
Marine Sgt. Matthew Partyka dies by suicide at 25, remembered for ‘kindness and goodness’
United States Marine Sgt. Matthew Partyka, a decorated service member and Massachusetts native, died earlier this month at age 25. He is remembered by those who loved him for his “kindness and goodness.”. Born in Springfield, Partyka moved to Hingham in 2000 and graduated from the town’s high school...
MilitaryTimes
Commander of Cannon Air Force Base medical squadron relieved
The commander of a Cannon Air Force Base squadron that is responsible for providing medical care to almost 13,000 military beneficiaries in New Mexico and Texas was relieved July 11. Lt. Col. Kenneth Beadle was relieved of command due to “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to...
US Army plans new pre-boot camp training program for recruits who don't meet standards as alarms sound on recruitment
The US Army will open a prep course for recruits who fail to meet initial academic and body fat standards. The Army hopes the 90-day pre-boot camp training program will open the doors for new recruits who want to serve. This year, the Army is set to fall significantly short...
MilitaryTimes
Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies
Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died. Sandoval died late Friday at a hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico, his wife, Malula told The Associated Press on Saturday. He was 98.
