Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination

KLTV
 3 days ago
MilitaryTimes

Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies

Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died. Sandoval died late Friday at a hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico, his wife, Malula told The Associated Press on Saturday. He was 98.
SHIPROCK, NM

