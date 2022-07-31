NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Results

IndyCar on Wednesday fined Andretti Autosport $25,000 because the team used a water bottle to make weight in the car Alexander Rossi drove to end his 49-race losing streak. Rossi's car failed inspection following Saturday's win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar said the water bottle was used instead of ballast to ensure the car met the minimum weight requirement.

