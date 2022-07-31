Yolanda Hadid Shares Lyme Disease Relapse, Mourns Her Mother, After 9-Month Instagram Hiatus

It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 3 DAYS AGO