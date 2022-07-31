ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s When ‘Riverdale’ Season 6 Arrives on Netflix

By Josh Sorokach
 3 days ago
Want to read something that’ll give ya goosebumps? The IMDb synopsis for the season finale of Riverdale will do the trick!

The official preview of the episode notes that “Archie and the gang band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced.” Umm… the greatest threat the town has ever faced!? If this were a normal town that description would be gently alarming. But this is Riverdale. The town with pep (and a Gargoyle King), so literally anything can (and probably will) happen.

Thankfully, Riverdale has already been renewed for a seventh (and sadly final) season. The season finale airs tonight on The CW, with all 22 Season 6 episodes debuting on Netflix in the near future. When exactly will Season 6 of Riverdale premiere on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHAT TIME IS THE RIVERDALE SEASON FINALE ON TONIGHT?

The Riverdale season finale airs tonight (July 31) from 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET on The CW.

RIVERDALE SEASON 6 FINALE LIVE STREAM INFO:

Tonight’s season finale is available to stream live with an active subscription to Hulu+Live TV, Youtube TV and DIRECTV STREAM.

HOW TO WATCH THE RIVERDALE SEASON 6 FINALE ONLINE:

The Riverdale season finale will be available for next-day streaming on The CW website and The CW app beginning Monday, August 1.

WHEN WILL RIVERDALE SEASON 6 BE ON NETFLIX?

It’s official! The sixth season of Riverdale premieres Sunday, August 7 at 3:00 a.m. ET on Netflix.

HAS RIVERDALE BEEN RENEWED FOR SEASON 7?

