The Team Behind “ShangHai Taste” Brings Sea Fresh For Sea Food Lovers

Fox5 KVVU
24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant to open in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bacon lovers will soon be able to satisfy their cravings 24/7 at a new restaurant set to open in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the new restaurant, dubbed Bacon Nation, will open this fall at the D Las Vegas in downtown. The eatery says it’s the first 24/7 bacon-themed restaurant in the city.
963kklz.com
Best Cookies In Las Vegas For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Thursday, August 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. So, by cookie law, you have to celebrate with YOUR favorite chocolate chip cookie! I don’t make the laws, I just put em’ out there. Personally, I still think the original Nestle’s Toll House chocolate chip cookies are the...
Magic Noodle Appears to Be Branching Out with Second Hand-Pulled Noodle Location
Recently-submitted paperwork indicates more tasty, house-made fresh noodles where Enterprise meets Spring Valley
Vegas Drives: Visiting China Ranch Date Farm and Bakery
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this summer, hike through history and take the family on a date — with some dates. In this Vegas Drives segment, Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus adventured to Tecopa, California, only an hour and 40 minutes from Las Vegas, to explore the China Ranch […]
jammin1057.com
5 Cheap Date Ideas In Vegas
Who isn’t looking for ideas for cheap date nights in Las Vegas? Las Vegas can be a pretty fun city to wine and dine in, but if you’re not careful, you’ll break the bank. I can’t even count the number of times my wife and I have gone out for a simple date night and spent well over $100. It’s something that just happens, unless you prepare for it. I found at least 5 cheap things to do in Vegas that will help keep that spark in your relationship or create new ones without looking busted or broke.
Meráki Greek Grill Headed to Centennial Hills
The new location would be the Greek chain's fourth
KDWN
20 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas
I think it’s safe to say that coffee is often a saving grace. And Las Vegas coffee shops have definitely helped us recover after a night out. It’s truly the perfect beverage that’s available in multiple mediums. Hot, iced, sweet, bitter, frothy or blended; coffee can quench any type of caffeine craving.
foodgressing.com
Las Vegas August 2022: Concerts, Shows, Restaurants
Here’s a look at concerts, shows and things to do in Las Vegas August 2022. Global megastar and eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher recently debuted his exclusive new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The exclusive, only-in-Vegas spectacular is packed with an impressive repertoire of smash hits...
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas venue won’t move forward with magic show that includes animals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Magician Dirk Arthur and his big cats performed across decades at Las Vegas show rooms. The owner of the downtown Las Vegas event space Notoriety Live was interested in having the magician perform at his theater on Fremont Street. “I visited the animals. I saw...
963kklz.com
Truck Driver Wins ‘Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” In Las Vegas
The first installment of “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” took place in Las Vegas this past Saturday, July 30th. According to the Great U.S. Treasure Hunt website, over one thousand Las Vegans registered for the event, but it was a truck driver from New Jersey who planned his route to make sure he was in Sin City for the event who was the first one to find the hidden coin.
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas’ Annual Dog Daze Of Summer Is Coming
Las Vegas dogs of all sizes can beat the heat and enjoy a fun-filled morning of splashing, canon balls, and dog-paddling at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility during the 17th Annual “Dog Daze of Summer” event. Every dog has its day and that day is Saturday, Sept. 10.
cdcgamingreports.com
Southern Nevada Casino Collectibles Club announces first souvenirs show
The largest private collection of casino chips is among the items slated to be displayed at the Southern Nevada Casino Collectibles Club’s debut casino souvenirs show. Scheduled for Sept. 23-24 at the Gold Coast Casino in Las Vegas, the event will feature more than 30 dealers displaying vintage Vegas items and memorabilia.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 9 Best Breweries In Las Vegas In 2022
Today, one great industry that’s flourishing in Las Vegas is the brewing trade. In the past decade alone, tens of new breweries have popped up across town. Here are the best breweries that Las Vegas has to offer:. Able Baker Brewing Company. Inspired by the Atomic Age, Able Baker’s...
news3lv.com
Lucky guest hits almost $150K jackpot at Caesars property
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky guest is now $100,000 richer after visiting a Caesars Entertainment property on Monday. The casino announced Tuesday that one guest had won a mega progressive jackpot worth $147,490. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas local hits over $300K jackpot after playing Pai...
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces August Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel announces its August gaming promotions and hotel experiences. Throughout the entire month of August, guests can enjoy dining deals throughout the week:. · Sundays – Buy one get one free bento boxes at Su Casa. · Mondays – Buy two sushi rolls, get one free...
TravelPulse
New Immersive Dining Experience Debuts in Las Vegas
Earlier this week, Bellagio Resort & Casino’s popular Conservatory & Botanical Gardens unveiled a never-done-before immersive dining concept called The Garden Table that affords guests the opportunity to enjoy curated culinary creations right in the heart of the conservatory. Exclusive seatings are available for either brunch or dinner for...
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?
In-N-Out and Shake Shake have two of the most loyal followings around. That makes comparing the two particularly interesting. Both places are great when you want a quick bite to eat that's also delicious. But which is better?
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas LGBTQIA Icons
Las Vegas is a city that celebrates love. There’s a reason why our town is known as “Sin City” due to our city’s correlation with being a progressive playground for adults. And this open-mindedness extends to the amazing LGBTQIA community. However, our history isn’t as peachy...
Fox5 KVVU
Drone innovator, Las Vegas native gives back, launches BRINC Global Rescue Network
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With his rapidly growing startup BRINC Drones, one young Las Vegas engineer is now taking on the challenge of responding immediately to catastrophes anywhere across the globe, and he’s doing it by donating drones and resources. This month, the 22-year-old CEO Blake Resnick announced...
Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas
When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
