ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nichelle Nichols, groundbreaking 'Star Trek' star and activist, dead at 89

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dex3v_0gzqKHUV00
Nichols in 2017 at the 'Star Trek: Discovery' premiere -- Cr: Mark Davis © 2017 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

Nichelle Nichols, one of the original cast members of Star Trek, has passed away at age 89, according to a Facebook post by her son, Kyle Johnson.

"I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," he began. "Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away."

He added, "Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all."

Nichols was a groundbreaking performer, sharing American television's first scripted interracial kiss -- with Star Trek's Captain Kirk, William Shatner, in the 1968 episode "Plato's Stepchildren."

Nichols also used her celebrity to shed light on the civil rights struggle in the '60s.

In fact, it was Martin Luther King Jr. who convinced Nichols not to leave Star Trek at the height of the civil rights movement. In an interview with StarTrek.com, Nichols explained that during a chance encounter at a fundraiser, King urged her to remain on the show rather than leaving for Broadway.

“When we see you, we see ourselves. And we see ourselves as intelligent, and beautiful and proud,” she recalled King telling her. The following Monday she rescinded her resignation to show creator Gene Roddenberry.

In 2016, she spoke to ABC Audio about how she lent her star status to NASA decades later to encourage diversity in its ranks of real-life space travelers.

"NASA recruited me, hired me to recruit women and minorities for the space shuttle program. And until that time there were no people of color even considered," she explains, adding with a laugh, "And after that, we were all over the place!"

"I interviewed quite a few young women that were interested in that and simply didn't think they had a chance. And one interview with me and they knew they did."

Through her years, Nichelle attended countless fan signings at Trek conventions and found many people you might not expect -- from King to former President Barack Obama -- were Trekkers.

She with a laugh of meeting said fans, "I'm used to it. And I'm not used to it."

"You know, it's absolutely. Wonderful. Marvelous. Amazing."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Ronda Rousey through the years

Through the years SAN JOSE, CA - JUNE 5: Rhonda Rousey (in blue) and Anastasia Krivosta compete in their 63 kg. match during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Judo on June 5, 2004 at the San Jose State University Event Center in San Jose, California. Rousey won the match to move on in the competition. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
William Shatner
102.5 The Bone

Dolly Parton to receive 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy

NEW YORK — Singer, songwriter and philanthropist Dolly Parton has been selected to receive the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy. According to the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy website, the award was created “to inspire a culture of giving by honoring innovative philanthropists and by elevating the importance and relevance of philanthropic contributions to our society.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: 'Joker' sequel gets a release date; 'Days' moving off NBC to Peacock, and more

Warner Bros. on Wednesday announced that Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to director Todd Phillips' follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Batman's titular foe, will hit movie theaters October 4, 2024, according to Variety. In contrast to the first film's dark tone, the follow-up will be a musical, with Lady Gaga reportedly on board to play the Clown Prince of Crime's co-conspirator, Harley Quinn. Joker earned more than $1 billion globally and earned Phoenix an Oscar...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Conventions#American#Star Trek#Startrek Com#Abc
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry’s Memoir Will Join a Gossipy Library of Royal Tell-Alls

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.J.R. Moehringer is a ghost in more ways than one: as the Pulitzer-winning writer of Prince Harry’s ominously cathartic memoir, and as a name that may well come to haunt the Windsors in the same way that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, always does.The prospect of a royal story, particularly one as potentially incendiary as Harry’s, being subjected to the techniques of literary journalism, building tension through novelistic pacing and voicing emotions normally absent from straight reporting, is raising...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
102.5 The Bone

Videos translated into English depict last 6 months of Anne Frank’s life

Three videos that portray the last months of Anne Frank’s life are being released Thursday, the 78th anniversary of the arrest by Nazis of Anne and her family. The English version of “Anne Frank — After the Arrest” features an actress playing the young Jewish diarist recounting the last six months of her life, according to The Associated Press.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
102.5 The Bone

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting baby

Chrissy Teigen announced that she and her husband, singer John Legend, are expecting a baby nearly two years after the model suffered a miscarriage. Teigen, 36, made the announcement on Instagram that she is pregnant after undergoing in vitro fertilization, People reported. She posted photos of her baby bump while...
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy