Coronavirus: Biden tests positive for COVID-19 for second straight day, doctor says

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, the White House said on Sunday.

It marked the third time overall that Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19. He originally tested positive on July 21 and was positive again on Saturday.

According to a new letter from White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the President “continues to feel well.” He added that a second straight positive test was not a surprise.

Biden continues to recover from a “rebound” case that is tied to the use of Paxlovid, an antiviral medication, USA Today reported.

“Given his rebound positivity, which we reported yesterday, we continued daily monitoring,” O’Connor said, “This morning, unsurprisingly, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive.”

According to The Associated Press, research suggests that a minority of those prescribed Paxlovid experience a rebound case of the virus. A rebound, as opposed to a reinfection, is a positive sign for Biden.

“The fact that the president has cleared his illness and doesn’t have symptoms is a good sign and makes it less likely he will develop long COVID,” Dr. Albert Ho, an infectious disease specialist at Yale University’s school of public health, told the AP.

Biden will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and will remain in isolation, O’Connor wrote.

A White House official said Biden had six close contacts, and none have tested positive, CBS News reported. Sunday is considered day one of positivity, according to the news outlet.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
FOREIGN POLICY
WebMD

Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell

July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
Daily Mail

Administration warns 'under vaccinated' Americans: Biden team will hand out more n95 masks beyond the 400 million made available as it outlines strategy to deal with surging BA.5 variant – and warns 350 weekly deaths is still 'too high'

The White House is warning Americans to take precautions in indoor settings and prepare for the surging BA.5 variant – even if they have already contracted a recent case of COVID with a related omicron variant. 'Immunity wanes, so it is critical to stay up to date with COVID...
U.S. POLITICS
