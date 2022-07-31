ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat Carroll, voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ dead at 95

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
CAPE COD, Mass. — Patricia Ann “Pat” Carroll, the Emmy-winning television pioneer whose comedic career spanned decades, died Saturday at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, at the age of 95, her daughter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Younger audiences may recognize Carroll more readily as the voice of the villainous sea witch Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” released in 1989.

According to Deadline, Carroll had been recovering from pneumonia.

Carroll’s career, which also earned her Drama Desk and Grammy awards, began in the late 1940s, and included recurring and guest appearances on the likes of “The Jimmy Durante Show,” “The Danny Thomas Show,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “ER” and a host of others before transitioning to voiceover work, the entertainment news site reported.

She made her film debut in 1947′s “Hometown Girl,” won a 1956 Emmy for her work on “Sid Caesar’s House” and was a regular on the sitcom “Make Room for Daddy” from 1961 to 1964, according to THR.

Born May 5, 1927, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Carroll’s family moved to Los Angeles when she was 5, where she began acting in local productions. She graduated from Immaculate Heart High School and then attended Catholic University of America after enlisting in the U.S. Army, Deadline reported.

Carroll is survived by daughters, Kerry Karsian and Tara Karsian, and granddaughter Evan Karsian-McCormick.

