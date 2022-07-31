ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Longhorns softball adds local player via transfer portal

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jjFE1_0gzqJcrr00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns softball coach Mike White announced Friday that its newest transfer is coming home.

White said Baylea Brandon, a utility player with sophomore eligibility from Leander, will be on the team this coming year. She’s transferring from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

Texas volleyball’s Orange-White scrimmage is August 14, and it’s free to attend

She hit .280 in 15 games for the Tigers her freshman season with a pair of home runs and 10 RBIs. She made four starts in right field and three as the team’s designated player. She started two of the three games against the Longhorns early in the 2022 season March 18-19.

Brandon was the No. 27-rated recruit in the country by Extra Inning Softball out of Leander High School and was named the Central Texas player of the year in 2021 by the Austin American-Statesman after a monster season with 16 home runs, 60 RBIs and a .495 batting average. During that season, Leander HS was ranked No. 1 in the country for a portion of it.

Brandon played club softball for the Texas Bombers Gold and smashed 18 homers in 2018, helping lead the team to the Texas Gold Cup championship. She hit 15 home runs the following season.

Earlier this summer, the Longhorns added right-handed pitcher Mac Morgan to the team via the transfer portal. Morgan, also with sophomore eligibility, transferred from Arizona State where she helped the Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Conference title last season. She finished the year 18-3 with a 2.82 ERA in a team-high 119 innings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Texas men’s hoops names new assistant coach

Longhorns head coach Chris Beard announced Monday that Brandon Chappell, a veteran assistant coach for nine years at various schools but most recently at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas., will join the staff.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Leander, TX
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Leander, LA
FanSided

4-Star Texas football target Derion Gullette could announce this week

As we seemingly saw notable target after notable target of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class announce decisions in the last few days, there is one more potential decision date to add to the calendar for early August. And this could be one that goes Texas’ way at a position of need in the 2023 recruiting class early this month.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

4-star edge Braylan Shelby sets commitment date

The Texas Longhorns will have a chance to regain some momentum on the recruiting trail this weekend when Friendswood edge Brylan Shelby announces his decision between the Longhorns and the USC Trojans at noon Central on Saturday. The 6’4.5, 235-pounder officially narrowed his choices to Texas and USC in July...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Texas Longhorns#Volleyball#Orange White#Tigers#Leander High School#The Texas Bombers Gold#Arizona State#The Sun Devils#Pac 12 Conference
KXAN

LBJ moves up to 5A after historic season in 4A last year

The Jags opted to play in Class 5A at the Division 2 level for the next two seasons in the latest state realignment, and they're set on gaining some respect after being out of the preseason Top 10 rankings for 5A-D2 by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

25 Days of High School Football: Killeen Kangaroos

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Kangaroos enter 2022 in the midst of a season of change. The Roos dropped from 6A to 5A in the latest round of realignment, and their long-time head coach Neil Searcy left Killeen to become the head coach at his alma mater, Gainesville. Tune...
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
cw39.com

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy