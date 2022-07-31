Augusta County: Saint Mary’s River trail intermittently closed in August, September

augustafreepress.com
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
Augusta Free Press
Route 810 reopens in Albemarle County
Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) is now open to through traffic in Albemarle County after crews finished a project to replace the bridge over the Rock Bar Branch in Crozet. State force bridge crews closed the road May 23 to replace the superstructure and make repairs to the substructure, but maintained a pedestrian bridge for walkers, runners, and bicyclists.
Augusta Free Press
Closed due to pandemic, Fire Museum in Harrisonburg reopens to public
The Harrisonburg Fire Department’s Fire Museum, closed for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed self-guided tours this week. Visitors to the area and residents of the Valley alike can discover the history of the Harrisonburg Fire Department dating back to the early 1800s. Located on the third...
WSET
Hot pattern, keeping above normal temperatures in Virginia through the start of fall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — August is on track to be a hot one. No surprises there! The long-range patterns in the forecast will keep above normal temperatures and rain into the start of fall. Lynchburg is on track to have more 90-degree days than last year as we progress...
Augusta Free Press
New public works director for Lexington is native of NYC, considers Virginia home
The City of Lexington has hired a new public works director. City manager Jim Halasz announced the hiring of Patrick Madigan – who will start work in September. Madigan replaces Jeff Martone who left the role in April. Madigan comes to Lexington after a career as a civil/structural engineer...
WHSV
Harrisonburg water tower getting a facelift
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg water tower that sits at the corner of Vine Street and East Washington Street may look a little different soon. Crews are working to refurbish the water tank. This happens about every 20 years. “It’s important to do refurbishment work to maintain the integrity...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia ABC awards 10 grants to support alcohol education and prevention efforts
Ten community organizations across the state were recently awarded more than $83,000 in Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority education and prevention grants to help reduce underage and high-risk drinking. The 10 organizations’ proposed projects will aim to prevent problem drinking and the impact it can have on Virginia’s communities....
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office to participate in food drive
The Commissioners & Cans Food and Fund Drive, an annual partnership between the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia and the Virginia Federation of Food Banks, will span statewide once again throughout the month of August. Commissioners of the Revenue across the Commonwealth – including the City of Charlottesville...
cbs19news
One killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred over the weekend in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. Saturday on Scenic Highway just south of the intersection with Badger Road. A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle...
pagevalleynews.com
Page One needs help keeping the lights on
LURAY, Aug. 2 — Lois Shaffer, longtime director of Page One, says some folks are being left in the dark. “Since March, they are cutting off” people with delinquent utility bills, Shaffer said. Prior to that, for much of 2020 and 2021, utility providers, including the county’s three towns (for water and sewer), were reluctant to push collections and cut off service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg, Rockingham planning organization asking for community input on transportation projects
Transportation needs in the Harrisonburg Rockingham region are changing and input from the community is needed to guide future projects. The Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization is the regional transportation planning organization that supports the City of Harrisonburg, the towns of Bridgewater, Dayton, and Mount Crawford, and portions of Rockingham County.
jmu.edu
Tomorrow: Large-scale emergency drill
Harrisonburg, Virginia — Local public safety entities and James Madison University will hold a large-scale emergency drill on Wednesday, August 3 in the vicinity of Godwin Hall and the Village Area. The exercise will begin around 8 a.m. and last through lunchtime. Members of the campus and local communities...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Motorcyclist dead from injuries in weekend crash
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 42 just south of Badger Road in Augusta County on Saturday at 11:08 a.m. A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle was traveling south on Route 42 when it entered a curve and crossed the double yellow line. It then struck a northbound 2012 Honda Pilot. The impact of the crash caused the operator of the motorcycle to slide across the roadway and strike a guardrail.
WHSV
Active investigation in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880 block of Pearl Lane in Harrisonburg. There is no threat to the public. There are several emergency personnel on the scene as a precaution. This is an active investigation. Stay...
Deputies injured, resident rescued in Fluvanna County structure fire
Three deputies were injured and an 83-year-old resident was saved from a structure fire in Fluvanna County.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
hburgcitizen.com
Beyond the building, Rocktown High’s other features are emerging
While students, teachers and parents are gearing up for the 2022-23 school year that starts this month, the city school board members spent part of Tuesday’s meeting looking ahead to Rocktown High School’s opening in fall 2024. Craig Mackail, chief operations officer, presented the board with the latest...
Augusta Free Press
Graduating class of Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management announced
Forty-four Virginia bankers graduated from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management in Charlottesville on July 29. The three-year school is sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association, or VBA. “We are proud of the 44 bankers who graduated this year. These students have developed a range of skills that will...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
WHSV
Elkton residents call for transparency from town council
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Town Council met again for a work session and public hearing. There was little public discussion but high demand from a council member and the audience. Councilman Rick Workman and some in the crowd called out the rest of the council out for not...
