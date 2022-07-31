Crews respond to a rollover crash at South Virginia Street in Reno

mynews4.com
KOLO TV Reno
Emergency response closes north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11:10 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Police say the SUV involved in the incident was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a nearby apartment complex a short time earlier. Witnesses followed the driver. They found him pinned underneath. Investigators believe the man driving the SUV got out of the vehicle and forgot to put it in park. It appears it then rolled over him.
KDWN
Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30. It’s on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay where an ambulance is parked. The fire station dates to the 1950s. Officials thought they solved a similar problem with bats in 2015 but they’ve since returned. Two firefighters are temporarily transferring to another Washoe Valley station.
KOLO TV Reno
Scooter rider hit by car in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A scooter rider was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a car Wednesday morning. According to Reno Police, two riders on Bird scooters were going the wrong way on Kirman Avenue when a driver started to turn left on Capitol Hill. The driver reportedly didn’t see the riders before making the turn and hit one of them.
L.A. Weekly
Three Injured Two-Car Collision at Mae Anne Avenue [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (August 3, 2022) – Sunday night, at least three people sustained injuries after a two-car collision at Mae Anne Avenue. The incident took place on July 24th, at around 8:00 p.m., near the entrance to Coit Plaza. According to reports, a collision between two vehicles happened after...
L.A. Weekly
Intersection Closed after Two-Vehicle Crash on Saliman Street [Carson City, NV]
The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Saliman and William streets. Carson City authorities responded to a collision between two vehicles, although the main events that led up to the crash remain unknown. Officials are currently unsure about the total number of injured victims at this time.
mynews4.com
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue closing Washoe Valley station due to bat infestation
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) announced Tuesday that one of their fire stations will be temporarily closed due to a bat infestation. Fire Station 30 located at 3905 Old Highway 395 will shut down for an undetermined amount of time.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe Investigates: father demands change after delayed response to Great Clips crash
Reno, NEV — It was a frantic scene as a car slammed into the Great Clips Salon on South Meadows Parkway in early June. Emergency crews responded, but not the closest one. There is a Truckee Meadows (Washoe County) fire station is less than a mile from that Great Clips. But the salon is within city of Reno boundaries so the call went to the closest Reno fire station,
Sierra Sun
Vehicle, without driver, crashes into business in Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An empty vehicle crashed into NuLeaf Lake Tahoe on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, a driver parked her vehicle in the Christmas Tree Village parking lot. While they aren’t sure of the details, the driver had either left her car in neutral or something went wrong in the car.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire reported in Pine Nut range east of Minden
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - East Fork Fire is responding to a fire in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Minden. The fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sunrise Pass Road. There’s no word yet on whether any structures are threatened, but the fire is burning...
2news.com
Fire Crews Respond to Garage Fire on Foley Way in Reno
An investigation is underway after an early morning garage fire on Foley Way in Reno. The fire started around 4 a.m. on Monday. When fire crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews quickly contained the fire to just the garage. Fire crews tell us everyone inside...
mynews4.com
Man arrested for prowling in Reno neighborhoods
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno police officers arrested a 27-year-old man for prowling in Reno neighborhoods. Reno Police Department (RPD) officers responded on July 13 at 2:30 a.m. to an incident in the area of the 1400 block of E. 9th Street on report of a prowler. The prowler contacted a teenager girl while peeping in her window. Officers responded on July 14 to the same area on the report of a prowler that had attempted to contact another girl while standing outside her window.
mynews4.com
Construction equipment sparked 17-acre Kinney Fire Monday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The fire has been 100% contained. The Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) team says sparks from a power saw caused the fire which spread onto the surrounding vegetation in the area as workers cut pavers. Some wood fences were damaged,...
2news.com
Reno Fire Responds to Extraction Crash on Virginia Street and McCarran
The Reno Fire Department, REMSA, and Reno Police are on scene of an extraction traffic crash involving two vehicles. It happened at 3 p.m. on South Virginia St. near McCarran Blvd. One lane heading southbound on Virginia St. was closed until the rolled over vehicle was towed away. RPD say...
2news.com
Kinney Fire Now Fully Contained
Fire crews say workers cutting pavers with power saws ignited the Kinney Fire in south Reno on Monday. The 17.4 acre fire started along Kinney Lane around 3:15 p.m. It is now fully contained. It briefly threatened 15 homes and only damaged some nearby fences. Firefighters say the workers won't...
informnny.com
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing officials to temporarily close it. The bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City and dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance is parked, said Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesperson Adam Mayberry.
KOLO TV Reno
Teen arrested for damaging parks in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A teenager is facing felony charges for allegedly damaging two local parks. The Sparks Police Department says that it received a report of someone driving recklessly through parks in the Wingfield Springs area around 3 a.m. on July 31. Officers discovered thousands of dollars in damage at Del Cobre Park and Jacinto Park. Most of the damage was reportedly done to landscaping and sod used for recreational activities.
KOLO TV Reno
Crews work to contain brush fire off of Red Rock Rd.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forward progress has been stopped on a brush fire north of Reno. Its burning near Silver Lake just off Red Rock Road. About 5 acres have been burned and no structures are threatened. No word yet on how it got started.
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
KOLO TV Reno
Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Agencies partnered for a joint operation to address illegal street racing and sideshows in the Reno-Sparks area, which resulted in several arrests and dozens of citations. 77 officers and other staff from Reno and Sparks Police, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada...
55-year-old Dean Humphrey dead after a crash in Storey County (Storey County, NV)
Authorities identified 55-year-old Dean Humphrey, from Fallon, as the man who lost his life following an off-road vehicle accident Thursday southwest of Fernley. The fatal crash took place in a remote and rugged area of Storey County. The preliminary investigation showed that an off-highway vehicle (OHV) reportedly went over the edge of a steep embankment, eventually trapping Dean Humphrey beneath it. He was declared dead at the scene from.
