ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Capitol Connection July 31, 2022

By Cole Henke
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27RQbV_0gzqJGdz00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) joins Capitol Connection to discuss the ongoing issues at the Department of Children and Family Services. DCFS officials took questions from the Legislative Audit Commission this week, which focused on a pair of audits that came out this summer. The audits showed the department failed to make routine check-ins with children, despite the law requiring them to do so.

Also, the state has issued 149 new dispensary licenses this week, the first licenses issued since marijuana was first legalized. House Democrat Lashawn Ford joins Capitol Connection to discuss next steps for the market and how the state needs to help new owners successfully start their businesses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Monticello asks for community input for “Comprehensive Plan”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – In this week’s Meet The Mayor segment, Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner came on the morning show to talk about himself and the city of Monticello. Among the topics was a “Comprehensive Plan” put forth by the City. Here is how Stoner described the plan: “You are taking stock of what you […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Bailey in 2017: abortion ‘doesn’t even compare’ to Holocaust

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) – Before running for statewide office, Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey argued abortions are worse than Holocaust in a Facebook Live.  “I believe that abortion is one of the greatest atrocities of our day and I believe it’s one of the greatest atrocities probably forever,” Bailey said in the video about six […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

CWLP responding to power outages in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power said there are several power outages in Springfield as a result of thunderstorms moving through the area. CWLP said the outages were caused by tree branches falling on power lines and “pockets of individual trouble” in backyards. CWLP’s outage tracker indicates that there are about 800 […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Macon Co. launches rapid response for crime victims

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A new program could help victims of violent crimes in Macon County. The Child First Center partnered with the United Way and the Decatur Police Department to create the Crisis Response program. When officers are called to the scene of a crime, they will be able to send for trained counselors […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chapin Rose
WCIA

Decatur Police commend volunteers for reducing crime

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Police department has released information regarding the Community Action Team efforts to reduce community violence. DPD said CAT has been working this summer to reduce gun violence and remove violent offenders from the streets. The CAT officers work long hours, focusing on the individual(s) who present the most danger to […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

HSHS St. Johns launches substance abuse recovery program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – HSHS St. John’s hospital in Springfield announced Wednesday they are launching a substance abuse treatment and recovery program with the help of the Gateway Foundation. Their substance treatment program includes an addiction counselor trained to place patients in the right program, as well as a staff member with life experience with […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois

Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Capitol Connection#Dcfs#House#Democrat#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Road maintenance beginning on Springfield roads

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A number of roads in Springfield will be undergoing a special type of maintenance starting Tuesday in order to extend their operational lives. City crews said the maintenance that will be happening will be “Reclamite Rejuvenator,” a preventative measure that will see reclamite sprayed first and then covered by a light […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition

PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
wlds.com

Memorial Care-Jacksonville Adds Two Physicians

Memorial Care in Jacksonville is welcoming two new physicians. Dr. Drake Gashkoff and Dr. Hasan Othman have started practicing family medicine and pediatric medicine, respectively, with Memorial Care in Jacksonville. Gashkoff most recently served as a family physician with Duly Health and Care, previously known as DuPage Medical Group, in...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Chairman Bryon Coffman Issues Legal Declaration –

The Shelby County Road and Bridge Committee met last week to discuss numerous matters. One in particular was the appointment to the position of Acting Engineer for the Shelby County Highway Department. Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman outlined the justification for appointing current Shelby County Board member Teresa Boehm...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy