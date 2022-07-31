J.D. able to 'soak it all in' as Deadline looms

www.mlb.com
Stunned Christian Vazquez traded by the Red Sox with Monday night opponents Houston Astros while in batting practice... as J.D. Martinez jokes 'he sat in our meetings, now he's going to catch against us!'
It started as a night like most others for Christian Vazquez. He arrived with his Red Sox team to play against the Astros in Houston and went through his paces in batting practice. But as he was warming up, the Sox traded him... with his Monday night opponents. Vazquez, still...
MLB
7 big questions as clock ticks down to Deadline
Welcome to the busiest day on the baseball calendar. The Trade Deadline is here. Well, it won’t be here until 6 p.m. ET, but with each tick of the clock, teams around the Majors will feel more urgency to get deals done. • Deadline special: Tues., 3-7 p.m. ET,...
MLB
White Sox 'disappointed' over quiet Trade Deadline
CHICAGO -- White Sox fans were less than thrilled with the team’s lack of moves on Tuesday leading up to Major League Baseball’s Trade Deadline at 5 p.m. CT. And general manager Rick Hahn understood the supporters’ ire. “In all candor, we’re disappointed that we weren’t able...
MLB
Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals
Contrary to how it may have seemed, the trade of a 23-year-old who is on track to all-time greatness and an inner-circle spot in Cooperstown was not the only thing that happened before Tuesday's Trade Deadline day. Though it may have seemed like every trade went through the Padres, it turns out there were actually dozens of other moves, some of which were pretty impactful -- if not quite to the level of “trading for the 21st century Ted Williams,” anyway.
MLB
Hosmer is Boston-bound after rejecting DC trade
HOUSTON -- The reconfiguration of the Red Sox continued ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline as chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom struck a deal with the Padres to acquire a veteran first baseman with a championship pedigree in Eric Hosmer, the team announced. Hosmer, a four-time Gold Glove...
MLB
Angels deal for prospects, flexibility with flurry at Deadline
ANAHEIM -- It ended up being a busy Trade Deadline for the Angels, who made two deals with the Phillies, acquiring top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez for outfielder Brandon Marsh and right-hander Noah Syndergaard. And then they made a stunner right at the 3 p.m. PT Deadline, unloading closer Raisel Iglesias and his contract to the Braves for pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson.
MLB
Nats look to future core after trading Soto, Bell to SD
WASHINGTON -- After seven years with the organization, four-plus seasons in the Major Leagues, 565 games, one World Series title, numerous awards and countless displays of generational talent, the Nationals traded star outfielder Juan Soto to the Padres on Tuesday in their second blockbuster Trade Deadline deal in as many years.
MLB
Potential Crew trade targets as Deadline approaches
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s been a quieter than usual July so far for the Brewers on the transaction front, but Tuesday’s 5 p.m. CT Trade Deadline brings the opportunity for action beyond the addition of veteran reliever Jake McGee in free agency.
MLB
Dazzling Deadline Day prompts new set of questions
SAN DIEGO -- On Monday, the Padres traded for Josh Hader and extended Joe Musgrove. Turns out, that was merely the opening act. The main event was Trade Deadline Day -- and a franchise-altering deal that saw Juan Soto and Josh Bell land in San Diego in an eight-player blockbuster on Tuesday.
MLB
Marlins deal two relievers for Toronto's No. 4 prospect
MIAMI -- The Marlins made their first move before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline by sending right-handed relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop, along with a player to be named later, to the Blue Jays for shortstop/third-base prospect Jordan Groshans. Ranked as Toronto’s No. 4 prospect and No....
MLB
'Breathless' over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline
When the dust had settled in the hours following Tuesday evening’s Trade Deadline, an American League general manager offered up a thought about the flurry of moves that had taken place throughout the day. “It felt like there were fewer ‘impact’ moves this Deadline,” the GM said. “Then again,...
MLB
Giants trade Ruf to Mets for J.D. Davis, 3 prospects
With a surplus of bat-first platoon players on their roster, the Giants moved to clear the logjam by sending Darin Ruf to the Mets in exchange for utility man J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and pitching prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack, the club announced Tuesday. The Ruf trade jump-started...
MLB
Devers does it all in return to lineup
HOUSTON -- It isn’t very often that Rafael Devers can fly under the radar. But with most of the pregame focus on Tuesday surrounding the Trade Deadline, Boston’s star third baseman made his return from the injured list almost under the cover of darkness. That was, until the...
MLB
Blue Jays trade for 2-time All-Star Merrifield from KC
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays pulled off a buzzer-beater ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, acquiring second baseman and outfielder Whit Merrifield from the Royals. Toronto will send No. 16 prospect Samad Taylor and right-hander Max Castillo, who recently impressed in his MLB debut, to Kansas City. Merrifield, now 33,...
MLB
Padres finalize deal with Nats to land Soto, Bell
The Padres, you may have noticed, are going for it. They're all in. After the week they’ve had, this much should be very clear: It’s World Series or bust in San Diego. General manager A.J. Preller -- who swung one blockbuster after another in building a contending roster -- has finalized his biggest coup yet:
MLB
Royals send Merrifield to Blue Jays at Deadline
CHICAGO -- Whit Merrifield’s name has swirled in trade rumors for several years now, but the Royals had been reluctant to move on from their ironman stalwart and veteran utilityman. On Tuesday, that changed. In a buzzer-beater at the 5 p.m. CT Trade Deadline, Kansas City dealt Merrifield to...
MLB
After quiet Deadline, Dodgers get 70th win
SAN FRANCISCO – The process was the same for Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. He did his due diligence on the trade market, exploring every avenue to try to improve the Dodgers for the 2022 season and beyond. The Dodgers, who have developed a reputation as one...
MLB
As Hader trade sets in, Crew adds more 'pen help
PITTSBURGH -- Christian Yelich called the Josh Hader trade “surprising, definitely.” Brandon Woodruff saw the news on the golf course and thought it was a joke. Devin Williams didn’t know what to say. And while the clubhouse was still...
MLB
Phillies trade for Thor, send Moniak to Angels
The Phillies acquired Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday in a deal that sends former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez back to the Angels. Syndergaard would join former Mets rotation-mate Zack Wheeler, who has provided a one-two punch along with Aaron Nola atop the Phillies'...
MLB
Miami loses 5th straight as Deadline dust settles
MIAMI -- The Marlins were relatively quiet ahead of the Trade Deadline, making just one deal before Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Reds at loanDepot park. Miami has dropped five in a row to fall to a season-worst 10 games below .500 and nine out of the final National League Wild Card spot.
