Bill Russell remembered for his civil rights leadership

www.wcvb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Related
nbcboston.com
Black Faith Leaders to Meet With Boston Mayor, FBI in Response to White Supremacist Activity
Black faith leaders plan to meet with Boston's mayor and representatives of the local FBI to discuss white nationalist groups that have targeting the city. Black clergy leaders from the area will meet with Mayor Michelle Wu and the FBI reps at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.
wgbh.org
Meet the woman tasked with helping Everett heal from racial turmoil
The level of outrage over racist behavior in Everett grew to a boiling point this spring: hundreds of high school students walked out of school to hold a rally at City Hall. It lasted well into the evening as dozens of other residents from across the city joined the protest. Residents say they are no longer willing to stay silent.
Christian flag to be raised at Boston City Hall Plaza Wednesday after Supreme Court First Amendment case
A Christian flag will be raised at Boston City Hall on Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Boston violated free speech rights when it refused to fly the group’s flag. Boston refused to let Camp Constitution, a New Hampshire-based Christian organization, hoist its flag in front of the...
wgbh.org
The races for lieutenant governor and attorney general are heating up. Jim Braude offers his takes
A month away from the September 6 primary, races for some of the top jobs in Massachusetts are heating up. The Democratic contenders for Massachusetts lieutenant governor and attorney general have been sparring in debates here on GBH. Jim Braude of GBH's Boston Public Radio and Greater Boston joined Morning Edition host Jeremy Siegel to talk about the political landscape and moderating debates. This transcript has been lightly edited.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston Globe
Massachusetts just banned hair discrimination. These twins helped pave the way.
"What really sticks out to me is how they really tried to demonize our hair at such a young age." Five years ago, Mya and Deanna Cook, Boston-area high school students, made national headlines after their school punished them for wearing braided hair extensions. The twin girls, who are Black, fought back – gaining the attention of the ACLU of Massachusetts, the NAACP and lawmakers from across the country, who said the school policy banning hair extensions, and the punishments doled out, were racially discriminatory.
nbcboston.com
Rat Concerns Rise in Boston: ‘We Need to Redouble Our Efforts'
Boston leaders said this week the city needs to "redouble" its efforts in controlling a rat problem that is apparently getting worse, the Boston Herald reported. “If you don’t solve pest control issues, you know what’s going to happen — people are going to leave the city," City Council President Ed Flynn said during a hearing Monday to discuss pest control in the city.
NECN
A Tale of Two Schools: A Failing Boston School Building and the Impact on Two Communities
You might call it the tale of two schools. Because under one roof-- and a leaky one at that-- the Jackson Mann School was permanently shut down on June 27—its students and staff dispersed, its supplies transported across the city. But, there is another school in the same failing building. The Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will remain in the same structure for at least another year.
New Massachusetts hotline number for reporting hate crimes 1-833-634-8669, U.S. Attorney says
Massachusetts residents now have a new hotline to call when reporting hate crimes, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Residents and or visitors can call 1-833-634-8669 to report “concerning or troubling incidents of hate, potential hate crimes, or concerns.”. Callers can leave their contact information but may remain anonymous. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
Bishop accused in lawsuit of abusing child decades ago
BOSTON — A former parishioner at a Massachusetts church has filed a lawsuit alleging he was sexually abused as a child more than 30 years ago by a Roman Catholic priest who is now an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Detroit. The plaintiff, identified in court documents as...
AdWeek
David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman James B. O'Leary
BPD Remembers: The Boston Police Department remembers Patrolman James B. O’Leary, who was killed in the line of duty on this very day, August 2, 1963, 59 years ago. Patrolman James O’Leary was shot and killed while chasing several suspects who had just committed a robbery. The two suspects were arrested and convicted of first-degree murder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
Want to Attend a Wedding in Boston for Free? Here’s How You Can
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Social media is a great way to connect with other people. However, one platform has been taking over when it comes to finding a date for a wedding and you will be surprised to find out that it is not a dating site.
WBUR
Culinary star and Boston restauranteur returns after another Food Network competition
Local chef Tiffani Faison is back from the Food Network throwdown, "Beachside Brawl." We ask her about her rising TV celebrity, her calling to keep making food in Boston, and what summer dishes we can cook up at home. Local author Rajani LaRocca, of Concord, writes children's books that explore...
WCVB
How Orange Line shutdown could impact Boston schools
BOSTON — The 30-day shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line from Forest Hills to Oak Grove will take place right as students are heading back to the classroom. Many of those kids take the MBTA to get to school. As an Orange Line rider herself, Boston mayor Michelle Wu...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GLFHC Residency Physicians Join Practices in Haverhill, Methuen and Across the Country
Nine graduates of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Lawrence Family Medicine Residency program are off to work as family physicians in Haverhill, Methuen, Lynn and locations throughout the country. They spent half their residency working through an unprecedented pandemic that at times saw them losing multiple patients a day...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
WCVB
EPA warns chemical in medical-device cleanser at Massachusetts plant poses cancer risk
TAUNTON, Mass. — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near a medical sterilizing plant in Massachusetts and others in 12 more states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations. The EPA has notified Professional...
WCVB
Massachusetts business behind fashion-forward clothing for the job site
AMESBURY, Mass. — Ted De Innocentis, co-founder of 1620 Workwear in Amesbury, Massachusetts, knows a thing or two about the textile and apparel business. Before De Innocentis and his buddy, co-founder Josh Walker, founded 1620 Workwear, De Innocentis spent five years in China manufacturing high-end activewear and apparel. "It...
Comments / 0