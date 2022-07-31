ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Abreu, Jiménez homer; White Sox beat A's 4-1

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UcKf_0gzqIy4o00

CHICAGO -- José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez homered, Dylan Cease threw six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Sunday.

Abreu and Leury García had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won 10 of 15 and returned to above .500. Chicago, the preseason favorite to win the AL Central, trailed first-place Minnesota by three games entering the day.

Liam Hendriks pitched around Ramón Laureano's double in the ninth for his 20th save in 23 opportunities.

Cease (11-4) allowed a run and four hits, striking out seven and walking one. The right-hander has won four straight starts and allowed no more than one earned run in each of his last 12 outings.

Laureano homered for the A's, who have the second-worst record in the majors but are 7-4 since the All-Star break.

Jiménez hit his fifth homer off Adam Oller (1-4) in the seventh. Oller allowed four runs, seven hits and no walks, setting career highs for innings (6 1/3) and strikeouts (six).

Chicago scored three in the second inning to take the lead. Abreu led off with his 12th homer before Josh Harrison doubled and scored on García's single. Seby Zavala followed with a double for a 3-1 lead.

Laureano homered on the first pitch in the second inning, ending Cease's career-high 22-inning scoreless streak. Seth Brown and Stephen Piscotty just missed connecting, hitting foul balls down the right-field line. A review confirmed a long Piscotty fly ball was foul. Brown had hit three homers in his last two games.

Laureano's 11th homer gave Oakland 36 homers in July, ahead of just 15 in May and 21 in June.

DRAFT UPDATE

The White Sox announced they have agreed to terms with all 20 of their 2022 draft selections and 10 undrafted free agents.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Reynaldo López (lower back strain) said his back tightness is more serious than when he dealt with a similar issue at the beginning of the season. López went on the 15-day injured list retroactive to July 25. He has been throwing 90 feet. "I'm getting better," he said. "I went to two different doctors to see what was going on. They were confident it was good, it wasn't anything serious or that would need surgery."

UP NEXT

A's: RHP Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.18 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday to open a series at Los Angeles. RHP Noah Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83) is expected to start for the Angels. Both have been the subject of trade rumors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Cubs-Cards postponed; St. Louis' new starters prep for bows

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed by rain, allowing the Cardinals to line up their newly fortified starting rotation. St. Louis added four pitchers in deals over the last several days, including left-hander José Quintana, who will make his Cardinals debut in the second game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader. The twinbill was scheduled because of the rainout. Then, on Saturday, left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his first start for St. Louis against his former team, the New York Yankees, who dealt him to the Cardinals on Tuesday for outfielder Harrison Bader. Entering Wednesday, St. Louis trailed first-place Milwaukee by two games in the NL Central. The Cardinals were one-half game outside the final NL wild-card spot.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
CBS San Francisco

Turner, Muncy power Dodgers to win over Giants, 8-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trea Turner homered to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, Max Muncy also went deep, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 8-2 Monday night.Freddie Freeman had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs as the Dodgers won for the fifth time in six games to improve to 23-5 since June 30.Wilmer Flores hit his team-leading 16th homer for the Giants, who are 3-9 since the All-Star break after winning five of their previous six.Turner had a sacrifice fly, Freeman hit an RBI single and Will Smith added a run-scoring double...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
66K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy