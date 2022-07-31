Flood Advisory issued for Anderson, Blount, Knox, Loudon, Roane, Sevier by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blount, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Blount; Knox; Loudon; Monroe; Morgan; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Morgan County in east Tennessee Loudon County in east Tennessee Southwestern Knox County in east Tennessee Northwestern Blount County in east Tennessee North central Monroe County in east Tennessee Eastern Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Loudon to 10 miles east of Madisonville, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Maryville, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Kingston, Loudon, Farragut, Louisville, Midtown and Harriman. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 350 and 373. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 66 and 84. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bledsoe, Meigs, Rhea by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bledsoe; Meigs; Rhea The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Rhea County in east Tennessee Northeastern Bledsoe County in east Tennessee Northeastern Meigs County in east Tennessee * Until 830 PM EDT/730 PM CDT/. * At 754 PM EDT/654 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring City, or 12 miles north of Decatur, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Spring City, Piney Falls State Park, Grandview, Melvine and Stinging Fork Falls State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blount, Sevier by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Blount; Sevier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BLOUNT AND WEST CENTRAL SEVIER COUNTIES At 815 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Eagleton Village, or 9 miles east of Maryville, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Maryville, Alcoa, Louisville, Rockford, Eagleton Village, Townsend, McMahan, Walland, Seymour and Wildwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Blount by NWS
Severe Weather Statement issued for Habersham, Rabun by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Habersham; Rabun A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN HABERSHAM AND WESTERN RABUN COUNTIES At 808 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Clayton, or near Lake Burton, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Tiger, Lake Rabun, Lake Burton, Lakemont, Batesville, Seed Lake, Clayton, Black Rock Mountain State Park, Tallulah Falls and Tallulah Gorge State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
