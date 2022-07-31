ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Report: Timo Werner Considered By Real Madrid For Loan Or Permanent Transfer

By Kieran Neller
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnvvF_0gzqIOk000

The 26-year-old is thought to be in los Blancos' thoughts as a backup for star striker Karim Benzema.

The 26-year-old is thought to be in los Blancos' thoughts as a backup for star striker Karim Benzema.

As per El Larguero , their are thought to be two ways to bring the German striker to the Bernabeu.

It is rumoured that the two options are a loan move for the forward, or a £29.4million transfer.

Werner has struggled alongside Hakim Ziyech for minutes the past season as manager Thomas Tuchel has elected to start options such as Mason Mount and Kai Havertz instead.

With the Blues signing Manchester City sensation Raheem Sterling this window, it is unlikely that the Germany International will breach into the starting team.

The forward has also been linked with Juventus this transfer window as he looks to play football away from Stamford Bridge next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JnrTs_0gzqIOk000

IMAGO / PA Images

Werner signed for the London club in the summer of 2020 from RB Leipzig, after scoring 95 goals in 159 appearances over 3 seasons in the Bundesliga.

In royal blue, the attacker has yet to recover the same form, scoring just 23 goals in 89 games.

Werner will be hoping he can reignite his goal scoring form in La Liga should the deal go ahead between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Read More Chelsea News

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#El Larguero#The Germany International#Juventus
BBC

Transfer news: United in for Sesko as defenders set to leave

Red Bull Salzburg are open to offers in excess of £45m for 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who is a target for Manchester United, as well as for Chelsea and Newcastle United. (i Sport), external. United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to sell six defenders before the end...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy