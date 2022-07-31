Report: Timo Werner Considered By Real Madrid For Loan Or Permanent Transfer

The 26-year-old is thought to be in los Blancos' thoughts as a backup for star striker Karim Benzema.

As per El Larguero , their are thought to be two ways to bring the German striker to the Bernabeu.

It is rumoured that the two options are a loan move for the forward, or a £29.4million transfer.

Werner has struggled alongside Hakim Ziyech for minutes the past season as manager Thomas Tuchel has elected to start options such as Mason Mount and Kai Havertz instead.

With the Blues signing Manchester City sensation Raheem Sterling this window, it is unlikely that the Germany International will breach into the starting team.

The forward has also been linked with Juventus this transfer window as he looks to play football away from Stamford Bridge next season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Werner signed for the London club in the summer of 2020 from RB Leipzig, after scoring 95 goals in 159 appearances over 3 seasons in the Bundesliga.

In royal blue, the attacker has yet to recover the same form, scoring just 23 goals in 89 games.

Werner will be hoping he can reignite his goal scoring form in La Liga should the deal go ahead between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

