Butterfly house opens in Scott Township

www.wnep.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Washington Examiner
Where did all the workers go? Some of them bought the farm
LIGONIER, Pennsylvania — For the last 47 years, the farmers' market located along the old Lincoln Highway has drawn a good-sized crowd to the open field where it sits here on the edge of this Westmoreland County town. This year, thanks to a combination of the psychological after-effects of...
pghcitypaper.com
Agriculture experts advise you “look before you leave” to contain the spotted lanternfly
Allegheny County residents should be on the lookout for spotted lanternflies and/or masses of their eggs inside of and on their vehicles to avoid unintentionally transporting the invasive bug to new locations, say experts at Penn State University. “Experts in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Penn State Extension,...
fox8tv.com
Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy
There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
Robin’s Home To Undergo Paint Project
A group of regional paint store employees is undertaking a project later this week at a local facility for women Veterans in need of shelter. Members of the Women’s Networking Group at Sherwin Williams plan to spend Wednesday and Thursday painting at Robin’s Home in Butler. Project coordinator...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Western Pa. veterinary nurse nominated for American Humane Hero award
Crisis Center North, a nonprofit counseling and resource center based in the North Hills area, has been getting attention the past few years. First it was for Penny, one of CCN’s therapy dogs that also travels to magisterial court to support domestic violence victims. Penny has been in the running multiple times for the American Humane Hero Dog Award.
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
seafoodsource.com
Western Edge expands local retail presence in Pennsylvania
Washington, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.-based Western Edge Seafood has expanded its retail presence by opening a fourth retail location in its home state. The importer and seafood supplier, which primarily supplies foodservice and retail businesses in the United States, set up its own retail operation during the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with a “mobile seafood outlet” – a truck selling frozen seafood direct to consumers – and expanding into its first brick-and-mortar location in its hometown ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pittsburghmagazine.com
Collier’s Weekly: There’s a Squeaky Wheel Getting Greased in Fern Hollow
Have you been by the Fern Hollow construction in the past couple of days? It’s magnificent. A gleaming, gigantic crane hoists massive beams into the sky, placing them in what can only be described as a distinctly bridge-like arrangement. Where very recently there were ruins, there is already a thing that looks a lot like an impending bridge.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi
Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
KDKA Investigates: Helping people experiencing homelessness in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Homelessness is on the rise in our region, up 21 percent in Allegheny County from last year. And nowhere is that increase more visible than in the city of Pittsburgh. Tents and tent encampments seem to be popping up everywhere in parks and other public spaces, especially along the riverfront trails.Bruce Wagner of Hampton is among the many cyclists, walkers and runners who pass them every day and who've grown concerned about their growing number and their well-being."You worry about running into them and you also worry about some of them maybe have mental issues that weren't addressed,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
kidsburgh.org
Kidsburgh on KDKA: Great maker activities for the final weeks of summer
Check out Kidsburgh ambassador Yu-Ling Cheng on Pittsburgh Today Live sharing great maker activities that can keep kids busy — and not on screens or feeling bored! — during the final weeks of summer. Watch the video here.
Teen uses trampoline to help residents escape apartment building fire in Washington County
BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — A teen helped residents escape an apartment building after it caught fire in Washington County early Tuesday. The fire happened in the 100 block of Church Street in Bentleyville around 12:52 a.m. Falon O’Regan, 17, jumped into action to help people living inside, grabbing a trampoline...
YWCA Explodes In Western PA: Reports
A YWCA in western Pennsylvania has apparently exploded on Tuesday, August 2, according to media outlets. The explosion happened in the 400 block of 9th Street, McKeesport around 8 a.m., according to WTAE. The building was known as the Common Ground Building and it was under construction at the time...
A 6-year-old Pennsylvania boy’s feet had to be amputated after accident
A 6-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a tragic accident over the weekend that resulted in both his feet being amputated. According to WPXI, the accident occurred on Richmond Drive in Penn Township on Saturday night. Liam Lavelle was life-flighted to Children’s Hospital where he was immediately rushed into surgery. WPXI reported that […]
wtae.com
Western Pennsylvania fire departments issue warning about online scam
Several fire companies in the Western Pennsylvania area are warning about what they're calling an online scam. People have been receiving text messages advertising fire department T-shirts for sale. The problem is the departments aren't selling T-shirts. "We put the message out through our public information office that this is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville go-kart track to reopen as Full Throttle Adrenaline Park
For Justin Lewis, all-around entertainment is the name of the game. “People don’t want to stop by and just waste a couple hours,” said Lewis, president of Full Throttle Adrenaline Park, which recently acquired Steel City Karting behind the Monroeville Mall. “We take a lot of pride in delivering a really fun experience.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon couple takes 'leap of faith' in reopening Irwin coffee shop
A North Huntingdon couple who dreamed of operating their own coffee shop and bakery, have bought a former Irwin coffee shop where they loved to relax while drinking coffee and tea. Eric and Sarah Shearer, both 30, even used it as the place to write ‘thank you notes’ to those...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0