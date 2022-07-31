ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LB's Bottom's Up Tavern Closes After Liquor License Suspension

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A Long Beach bar has shut down after losing its liquor license, with state regulators citing the alleged sale of illegal drugs at the location.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control posted a notice of suspension Sunday at the Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 E. Artesia Blvd.

"ABC agents opened an investigation following a fatal crash on March 1 that took the life of a father and his young daughter. Today agents posted a notice of indefinite suspension after their undercover ABC investigation found that the Bottom's Up Tavern was operating a disorderly premises involving numerous illegal sales of cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA), oxycodone, and cannabis, at the licensed location," the ABC said.

"In addition, the Long Beach Police Department responded to multiple incidents at the location."

The state agency said the tavern's owner signed an agreement accepting the penalty. The license must be transferred within 180 days to a new owner at a new location outside the city of Long Beach.

The business is moving to a new location at 9875 Alondra Blvd. in Bellflower. A person who answered the phone at the business Sunday said Bottom's Up would not be operating again in Long Beach.

