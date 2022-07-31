Brush fire in Paso Robles contained at less than one acre

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire that broke out at 12:42 P.M. along Highway 46 near Golden Hill and Buena Vista Roads.

Fire crews quickly controlled the blaze threatening a commercial complex.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services and Cal Fire SLO contained the fire at less than one acre.

Fire authorities remind residents that the "threat of wildfire remains high, and it is imperative to maintain defensible space around your home and/or business.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.