ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Domestic abuse, where to find help in Baton Rouge

By Paula Jones
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXJrm_0gzqHthO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqcpo_0gzqHthO00

BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRPROUD) – When a seemingly small verbal disagreement with a loved one becomes a fight that ends with one person becoming violent or verbally abusive towards the other, this can leave the victim feeling shocked, guilty, and confused.

Defining domestic abuse

Domestic abuse is when a person in one’s home, such as a spouse or live-in dating partner, engages in a pattern of coercive and controlling behavior that may include verbal or physical threats. It can result in physical injury, psychological trauma, and death.

Many people who’ve experienced domestic abuse say they never imagined becoming a victim of such a crime. Understandably, they didn’t see themselves as “victims.”

One survivor who felt this way shared her story with Elite Daily, saying, “At the time, I was convinced there was no way I was a victim of domestic abuse… Looking back now, I shiver… All the signs and red flags were there, but I just didn’t see them. Or maybe, at the time, I just didn’t want to.”

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), “There is NO “typical victim.” Victims of domestic violence comes from all walks of life, varying age groups, all backgrounds, all communities, all education levels, all economic levels, all cultures, all ethnicities, all religions, all abilities, and all lifestyles.”

The organization adds, “Victims of domestic violence do not bring violence upon themselves, they do not always lack self-confidence, nor are they just as abusive as the abuser. Violence in relationships occurs when one person feels entitled to power and control over their partner and chooses to use abuse to gain and maintain that control.”

How widespread is domestic abuse?

Sadly, domestic abuse is a severe problem in the United States. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, family and domestic violence affects an estimated 10 million people every year; as many as one in four women and one in nine men are victims of domestic violence.

Locally, the statistics aren’t any better.

The NCADV says studies estimate that 33.4% of Louisiana women and 28.4% of Louisiana men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.

Where can I find help in Baton Rouge?

People in the capital area who find themselves in abusive relationships can seek assistance from one of the local resources below:

IRIS Domestic Violence Center

Local Crisis Line: 800-541-9706

Website: https://www.stopdv.org/

Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Baton Rouge, LA 70879

Hotline: (888) 411-1333

Phone: (225) 752-1296

Website: https://lcadv.org/programs-resources/

Victims in life-threatening situations who require immediate help should call 911.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Mayor Broome hosts a social event for teenagers in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is collaborating with Healthy Blue, the Safety Place, and the Big Buddy Program to host the Total Teen Takeover on Friday, Aug. 5. This youth experience will offer positivity, empowerment, influencers, and a safe place for young adults. During the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dating Violence#Psychological Abuse#Elite Daily
brproud.com

SULC to host expungement event for EBR residents on August 19

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Law Center’s Office of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives is partnering with East Baton Rouge City-Parish and Louisiana Department of Corrections to host an expungement intake event for residents. During the event, EBR residents will have the opportunity to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Officers found that one person had been shot in the 4600 block of Sycamore St. The victim sustained “injuries to the hand,” according to the Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

What to do during a robbery, tips from officials

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Robbery occurs when a criminal tries to take something of value by force, and according to the Office of Justice Programs, anyone can become a victim in a variety of settings. So, what is the best way to react during a robbery? How to react during a robbery Many officials […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
brproud.com

Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy