Giants legend Will Clark says his biggest life challenge happened off the field, as a dad

Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Anyone watching? Astros’ Yordan Alvarez gets 4-strike at-bat
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez unofficially struck out during the third inning of Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox
Warriors respond to death of Bill Russell: 'Trailblazer. Icon. Greatest champ in basketball'
"Basketball has lost the greatest champion in the history of the game and I've lost a friend."
NBC Sports
Zaidi acknowledges what hurt Giants in pursuit of Soto trade
SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants will fly to San Diego on Sunday evening, and for the next three days they’ll get a close look at one of the most imposing trios in recent MLB history. The newest member of that group is a player the Giants sought in recent days.
49ers Star Has Telling Comment About QB Trey Lance
Trent Williams is excited for Trey Lance to be the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback going forward. The team is handing over the keys to Lance after head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed during a press conference that they'd be moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. It should've come as no surprise to...
Texans Training Camp Notebook Day 5: Musical Hughes Sets Tone in Trenches
Jerry Hughes wants to be the leader of the defense, while also picking the music played at practice
Steve Kerr, Draymond Green convinced JaMychal Green to join Warriors
New Warriors forward JaMychal Green said during his introductory press conference on Monday that he had been preparing to join another NBA team before he received a call from Golden State head coach Steve Kerr that made him change his mind, as Kendra Andrews of ESPN details. “He told me...
