International nonprofit assists in covering vet bills for Jacksonville K-9 shot in line of duty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 Huk is getting treatment from an international nonprofit that stepped in after being shot 3 times in the line of duty over a week ago.

Huk has had several procedures to help aid in his recovery, where he was shot once each in the neck, leg, and hind end — and has several more surgeries to go through.

International nonprofit Irondog K9 which works to empower law enforcement K-9 teams has stated they want to make sure that Huk can get the best care possible on his journey to a possible full recovery.

Huk was injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash by Bush Drive and Zoo Parkway on July 22 that resulted in a standoff between people in the vehicle and police.

When the suspects inside the car did not exit the vehicle, officers sent Huk in, with one of the individuals shooting him.

His condition warranted being life-flighted by helicopter to First Coast Veterinary Emergency for immediate surgery and stabilization of his condition.

Photos of K9 being airlifted Action News Jax received photos of K-9 Huk being airlifted near an officer-involved shooting. (Nicole Brose)

Through donations and support, Irondog K9 International has covered vet bills up to the current date, which is around $9,000.

The organization has also stated on paying for additional surgeries in the future as well.

No new photos are able to be shared of Huk or his handler due to Marsy’s Law, which protects the rights of crime victims, and because this is an active case currently still under investigation, Irondog k9 International stated.