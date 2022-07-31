ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

International nonprofit assists in covering vet bills for Jacksonville K-9 shot in line of duty

By William Clayton, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 Huk is getting treatment from an international nonprofit that stepped in after being shot 3 times in the line of duty over a week ago.

Huk has had several procedures to help aid in his recovery, where he was shot once each in the neck, leg, and hind end — and has several more surgeries to go through.

International nonprofit Irondog K9 which works to empower law enforcement K-9 teams has stated they want to make sure that Huk can get the best care possible on his journey to a possible full recovery.

Huk was injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash by Bush Drive and Zoo Parkway on July 22 that resulted in a standoff between people in the vehicle and police.

When the suspects inside the car did not exit the vehicle, officers sent Huk in, with one of the individuals shooting him.

His condition warranted being life-flighted by helicopter to First Coast Veterinary Emergency for immediate surgery and stabilization of his condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfEBx_0gzqHiEd00
Photos of K9 being airlifted Action News Jax received photos of K-9 Huk being airlifted near an officer-involved shooting. (Nicole Brose)

Through donations and support, Irondog K9 International has covered vet bills up to the current date, which is around $9,000.

The organization has also stated on paying for additional surgeries in the future as well.

No new photos are able to be shared of Huk or his handler due to Marsy’s Law, which protects the rights of crime victims, and because this is an active case currently still under investigation, Irondog k9 International stated.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bills#Line Of Duty#Police#Jacksonville K 9#Jacksonville Sheriff#Irondog K9 International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Pregnant Radio DJ TySheeks Murdered, Boyfriend Charged

Tasheka Ranette Young, a popular Jacksonville, Florida radio personality known also as TySheeks, was reportedly four months pregnant when police allege the father of her two young children, Bursey Jerome Armstrong Jr., killed her in a domestic violence incident. Young was 34 when she was killed Saturday in her home at Mission Pointe Apartments on Biscayne Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
106K+
Followers
116K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy