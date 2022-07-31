ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Councilman holds back-to-school giveaway in Jackson

By Marie Mennefield
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10edtL_0gzqHhLu00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A city councilman is working to ease the financial burden of parents as a new school year approaches.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway at the Medgar Evers Library in Jackson. Parents were able to receive as many school supplies as they needed to prepare for the upcoming year.

LIST: 2022-23 Back to School events

Parents who attended the giveaway emphasized that with recent inflation, events like this help get the necessities for their children.

“He’s handing supplies out. We can come in multiple times. When you have to buy stuff like that throughout the year and you have multiple children, it’s hard. It actually helps the community because a lot of parents, due to the prices of everything going up, a lot of parents can’t afford anything. It helps us out.”

Next week, Stokes will host free haircuts, washes and styling for students returning to school. He urges parents to stop by his office to receive a voucher to take advantage of the service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

JPS employees attend 2022 Staff Convocation Ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Summer break is wrapping up, and the official count down for the first day of school is underway for the Jackson Public School District (JPS). On Wednesday, hundreds of JPS employees attended the 2022 Staff Convocation Ceremony. The theme for this year’s event was ‘One District, One Direction, Marching Towards Excellence.’ […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 3 at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water […]
WAPT

Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU’s annual Day of Giving exceeds $500k goal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University held its annual Day of Giving event on Friday, July 29, and surpassed its initial goal of raising $500,000 - a number which is still growing, according to the press release. “Giving back to Jackson State University means creating impactful college experiences and...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WLBT

City of Jackson announces two locations for water distribution

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to residents at two locations on Tuesday evening. The capital city was placed on a city-wide boil water notice for all surface connections on Friday, July 29. The first site will be at the Jackson Police Department precinct...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Madison County Schools places 10 books in restricted circulation

The Madison County School Board voted to place 10 books in restricted circulation at their meeting Monday.  The district initially placed the books in restricted circulation in April, meaning students must have parental permission to check out the book, after parents voiced their concern at school board meetings and on social media.  A team of […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

The Legacy of Dr. Paul D. Chinchen

Paul Chinchen was born in Jackson but grew up in the Liberian rainforest with his parents who founded the first ever Africa Bible College (ABC). During his tenure, Chinchen expanded ABC to become a multi-campus Christian educational institution graduating over 300 students per semester with concentrations like communications, biblical studies, and education. We sat down […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson organizations work to stop violent crime in city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There have been 84 homicides in the City of Jackson as of August 3, 2022. In order to help address the crime crisis in the city, Jackson recently received funds from the National League of Cities and the Wells Fargo Foundation to help establish upcoming violence prevention organizations like Mayor’s Office […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Voucher#Medgar Evers Library#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

$8M grant to help transform land along Highway 80 in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An $8 million legislative grant will be used to help transform the land between Highway 80 and Interstate 20 west of Springridge Road in Clinton. According to leaders with Mississippi College (MC), the funding will support the costs associated with site work, construction, and development of streets, street lighting and signals, […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Metro Area Media Night

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local high school football teams in the Jackson Metro area held their annual media night. The Jackson Touchdown Club held the event at the Madison Healthplex Performance Center. This was the 6th year of the event and included teams from Canton, Clinton, Germantown, Madison Central, Northwest Rankin, Pearl, Ridgeland, and Velma […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hol-Mac to expand Bay Springs operations

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Hol-Mac Corporation, which is a Mississippi-based company, will expand its operations in Bay Springs. According to officials, the $1 million corporate investment will create 31 jobs. “The city of Bay Springs welcomes the most recent expansion of Hammerhead Armor by Hol-Mac Corporation. This expansion further solidifies Hol-Mac Corporation’s investment in […]
BAY SPRINGS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

How to keep your student safe on school buses

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022-2023 school year will kick off soon for students across Mississippi. In Madison, police want to make sure their drivers and students stay safe when it comes to school buses. “With school starting back, there’s going to be an influx in traffic, in and around the community, and we […]
MADISON, MS
WAPT

Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended

JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Byram leaders, neighbors frustrated with Jackson’s water crisis

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram is being impacted by the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. The city is still connected to Jackson’s water and oftentimes falls under the city’s boil water notices and low-pressure issues.   Byram Mayor Richard White said he’s fed up with neighbors having to pay for water they cannot […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Parking garage could open in Fondren in Summer 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A parking garage could soon open in the Fondren neighborhood. The Northside Sun reported the developers of the project, including Jason Watkins, said their plan will improve the business district by addressing parking and housing in the area. On July 27, the City of Jackson Planning Board recommended rezoning some areas […]
JACKSON, MS
The Albany Herald

ASU Student Spotlight: Nia Williams works cybersecurity internship

ALBANY — Nia Williams, a Jackson, Miss., native, is a sophomore computer science major at Albany State University. This summer, she is completing an internship with CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity technology company. She also participated in the Battle of the Brains, an academic competition funded by the National Football League. The competition was held in Austin, Texas, and Williams received a $5,000 scholarship from Home Depot for her participation.
ALBANY, GA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy