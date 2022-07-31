ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen killed in Apple River stabbing spree was from Stillwater; alleged killer from Prior Lake

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago
New details have been released by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office about the stabbing spree that a 52-year-old Minnesota man went on while tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday.

The 17-year-old boy who was killed in the attack is from Stillwater, Minnesota. His name has not been released. Four others suffered serious or critical stab wounds to their torso or chest areas, and as of Sunday afternoon they all remained in care at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, all of them in stable condition.

The four survivors of the attack include two men from Luck, Wisconsin, ages 20 and 22, respectively, along with a 24-year-old woman from Burnsville and a 22-year-old man from Elk River. Their names have not been released.

The alleged killer, a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota, is in custody at the St. Croix County Jail. His name has not been released. Formal charges are expected to be filed Monday.

The 17-year-old victim was pronounced dead after he was taken to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater. The other victims were taken to Regions Hospital by air or ambulance.

Deputies arrived at the scene – located about 100-200 yards from the Apple River Bridge in Somerset – just after 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Once there, they witnessed bystanders and tubers helping provide medical aid to the victims.

"At this time we're not sure what started this incident," Sheriff Scott Knudson said Saturday. "It's all believed that everybody was tubing."

More information about what prompted the attack could be revealed once the criminal charges are filed and opened to the public.

"This is an ongoing investigation and investigators are still attempting to interview witness and victims as to the sequence of events, as well as attempting to determine a motive for the stabbings," a release from the sheriff's office said Sunday.

"If anyone has video of this incident, prior to or during the event, please contact Investigator John Shilts at (715) 381-4319 or by e-mail at: john.shiltsjr@sccwi.gov."

