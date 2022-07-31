Countdown To Kickoff: Newberry Panthers

www.wcjb.com
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew WoodruffWilliston, FL
Preserved for nature, now the county wants to add parking lots.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Countdown To Kickoff: Vanguard Knights
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala’s dominant public school has a history of turning out FBS-level talent, and has won 27 of its last 30 games against Marion County opponents. But the Vanguard Knights still have an axe to grind. “It’s the same formula basically, you put in the work, and...
Countdown To Kickoff: Saint Francis Wolves
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Anyone who plays at Saint Francis understands the road back to respectability begins with an improved attitude. “Everybody would Just be down (in seasons past) because we’re losing 25-0 or whatever,” said junior offensive and defensive lineman Anthony Davila. “It’s just that everybody would give up and not try their hardest.”
Countdown To Kickoff: Oak Hall Eagles
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -If there is any football program that knows not to judge a book by its cover, it would have to be the Oak Hall Eagles. “If you were a betting man and you showed up to an Oak Hall football game, I think you’d bet on the other team just by how we look,” said senior tight end / defensive end Dylan Provencher.
Pitcher Brandon Sproat to return to Gators in 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The month of August doesn’t typically deliver big news in college baseball. That is, unless, your team’s ace cannot agree to terms with the franchise that drafted him. That is the case with Florida Gator pitcher Brandon Sproat. The hard-throwing righthander is coming back for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier previews fall camp, expectations for Anthony Richardson
Billy Napier is trying to instill his culture at Florida, and opening fall camp is the latest example of that effort. Napier explained that his first Florida offseason has been about “building connections” within the team. Players had to learn names and hometowns of teammates to grow loyalty. Now, coaches are shuffling the deck: “Their roommate for training camp will be someone they don’t really know.”
Gators open fall camp on Wednesday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators are almost a month away from kicking off the 2022 season at home against Utah. And with UF about to start fall camp, it’s apparent some of the most common words you’ll hear around the Gators are discipline, accountability, and consequences. Florida...
Gator Country
Where ’23 Florida Targets Sit In On3 Rankings
With the 2022-23 season only months away, rosters are pretty much set and that means from a recruiting standpoint it’s full steam ahead to the 2023 class. A new force in the recruiting world is On3, a company full of top recruiting analysts who follow the sport closely and provide valuable insight to the ranking of players and where they are leaning towards landing. For that reason, when they realized an update to their 2023 rankings it was worth a look to see where some Florida targets are currently sitting.
Independent Florida Alligator
Familiar territory: all eyes rest on Napier, Golden
Former UF football head coach Jim McElwain — donning an alligator pin on the left lapel of his black suit jacket and a big, toothy smile — began a new period of Florida Gators football history with those words at his introductory press conference Dec. 6, 2014. McElwain,...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: AMP’D 45
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Hitt program is being introduced to Gainesville, and it starts on Monday. Hear what AMP’D 45 is doing for the community on this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host a free virtual hiring event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a virtual hiring event for U.F. veterinary hospitals in Marion and Alachua counties on Tuesday. The free online hiring event is being held by CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion along with their partners’ talent center at the College of Central Florida and CareerSource North Central Florida.
North Central Florida Treasures: Selden Cypress Door Company
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us the history in Palatka of once a thriving cypress door company in Palatka. The Selden Cypress Door Co. established in 1895 on the banks of the St. Johns River specialized in board feet of cypress trees. By 1910 Selden Door company was producing 80,000 board feet per day, and 60 thousand shingles per day made out of cypress trees.
Horse Capital TV highlights Micanopy, Florida-based Besilu collection and Vivaldi De Besilu
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Breyerfest was in person this year at the Kentucky Horse Park. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn who was chosen to be a model and guest horse at this event. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is following elected officials and candidates for office across North Central Florida this week. The Columbia County school board meets Tuesday evening to talk about a proposed tax increase meant for remodeling and maintaining schools, buying computers, and buying buses. That will be at 6:00 p.m.
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will hold a rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will have a rally on Wednesday. It will happen at 12 p.m. at the Shady Grove Primitive Church. The purpose of the rally is to influence the outcome of the August 4th decision that could eliminate single-family zoning in the city. They will...
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mildred Russell and Diyonne McGraw are running for the District 2 seat. Russell was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis in August after McGraw was removed for not living within her district. Mildred Russell has lived in Alachua County for 40 years, she said she has been...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Here We Are Killin’ It!
Gainesville’s business climate fosters growth through entrepreneurship and innovation. Greater Gainesville promotes a business-friendly environment offering various resources and support to help budding professionals develop in their careers. There are many opportunities for professional growth including everything from networking and career counseling to chamber of commerce events and entrepreneurial leadership programs.
Ocala-Marion County rebrands with new logo focused on tourism
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Horse Capital, branding has come a long way from marking livestock. And Tuesday, a new logo was unveiled to rebrand Marion County as a tourist destination. during today’s county commission meeting, tourism development director Loretta Shaffer introduced the new Ocala- Marion County logo.
Butler Enterprises hires new Director of Marketing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a statement released from Butler Marketing, the company announced that Ashley Bryant, a longtime Gainesville native, has been hired as the Director of Marketing. Butler Enterprises is home to Butler Plaza, which is the largest shopping center in all of North Central Florida and home...
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Grove
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s terrible, just terrible.”. Gainesville police are investigating a shooting along northeast 24th street. Investigators say a neighbor called to report a man was shot. The victim was taken to a trauma center and the shooter still hasn’t been caught. Neighbors worry that shootings...
alachuachronicle.com
“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”
Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
