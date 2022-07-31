ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson’s business owners attend resource event

By Marie Mennefield
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Jackson is working to invest in local entrepreneurs by hosting a networking and resource event for local business owners.

The Office of Economic Development hosted a screening of the film “Boss: The Black Experience in Business” followed by a panel discussion at the Alamo Theatre in the Historic Farish Street District.

Many local business owners came out to learn from one another and to hear the programs the City of Jackson has to offer to help grow their business.

Ribbon-cutting held for Tesla dealership in Brandon

“It’s good that we lead out and we’re 85% Black. Then, we want to show that our Black businesses, that we have a place for them to grow and also resources for them to grow from our grant programs, our technical assistance programs and our small business development center. We’re here to help our minority-owned businesses, black business continue to grow and thrive,” said Michael Davis, the City of Jackson’s Business Development Manager.

“I think it’s really important because a lot of times that information is really hard to find. It’s like a needle in a haystack, right? When you put it front and center, like this, it matters because we don’t have to search for it. It shows us that our city is trying to support this entrepreneurship economy,” said Thabi Moyo, co-owner of Magnolia Sunset Market.

Officials with the City of Jackson say they will continue to host events like this to continue to help local entrepreneurs thrive in Jackson’s growing market.

