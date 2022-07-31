ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Monday Forecast: Hot with isolated showers in Corpus Christi

KIII TV3
 3 days ago
www.kiiitv.com

City
Corpus Christi, TX
KIII TV3

New trains for the Port of Corpus Christi

The Port unveiled five new locomotives Tuesday in order to better serve their customers. Two of those will even display the Port's logo.
L'Observateur

Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 40 sharks illegally caught

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha boat crew and seized 40 illegally caught sharks in federal waters off southern Texas, Tuesday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel of four fishermen engaged in illegal fishing aboard a lancha approximately 7 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Lebanon Cemetery: one of my favorites

Those of us who like family history enjoy visiting cemeteries where our ancestors are interred. The Lebanon Cemetery, just over the Live Oak County line near Cadiz, is one I have visited numerous times, because my mother’s Wilson great-grandparents and several other family members are buried there, as well as family members of my mother’s good friend, Lila Nicholson Mayes.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Fire crews letting cotton bale fire near Taft burn itself out

TAFT, Texas — Several Coastal Bend fire agencies were busy this morning as they responded to a large cotton bale fire near Taft. Crews with the Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue were called to County Road 1906 near Taft around 5:45 a.m. and found several cotton bales on fire. Portland, Gregory, Odem and Sinton crews were also called to the scene for tanker and brush truck support, a post from the Taft Volunteer Fire Department said.
TAFT, TX
KIII 3News

Homebuilding, landscaping could be impacted if drought restrictions continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry conditions continue across South Texas and that means Stage 2 water restrictions could be on the horizon for Corpus Christi. The City said that if the drought continues we could see Stage 2 later this month. According to the City of Corpus Christi, Stage 2 is considered a moderate water shortage condition, which results when combined water levels reach below 30-percent. Under Stage 2, residents will comply with all requirements from Stage 1.

