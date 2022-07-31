Monday Forecast: Hot with isolated showers in Corpus Christi

www.kiiitv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KIII TV3
Extra hot with Saharan Dust moving into Corpus Christi
High temps are in the triple digits across the Brush Country. The heat index will be up to 115 degrees.
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi Forecast: Heat persists; more Saharan Dust on the way. Isolated rain FRI/SAT
Saharan Dust filters in Wednesday afternoon on breezy southeasterly winds. Dust lingers through Thursday. Isolated showers or storms possible Friday PM and Saturday.
Dry conditions are limiting what we do out on the water
Customers are catching less fish and with no rain the water levels are forming low tides, making it impossible to go kayaking.
Gushing pipes concern neighbors during Corpus Christi water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drought conditions have aging water pipes across the Coastal Bend busting. Not only is it wasting that precious resource, but it actually doing the exact opposite of what the City wants with their call to conserve. Residents on the City's southside were concerned when a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi Forecast: Saharan Dust arrives Saturday. Isolated showers possible Sunday afternoon
Saharan Dust pushes into the region on Saturday and early Sunday. Isolated showers possible on Sunday afternoon. No relief from the heat anytime soon.
Corpus Christi restaurant feels the pain with rising temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the heat residents have been experiencing, most people who enjoy eating a meal outside have swapped feeling a cool breeze by the water to sitting inside with air conditioning. A popular spot amongst residents, House of Burgers, is known as a place to kick...
KIII TV3
New trains for the Port of Corpus Christi
The Port unveiled five new locomotives Tuesday in order to better serve their customers. Two of those will even display the Port's logo.
Large tiger shark caught on North Padre Island
Man fights large tiger shark for 2 hours to bring it to shore. He estimates the beast was 11 feet long. The shark was released back into the wild.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Extreme drought conditions could affect the foundation of homes
Extreme drought conditions across the coastal bend are affecting homes in the area, it is causing foundations to move.
La Palmera Mall hosts back-to-school scavenger hunt Wednesday
La Palmera Mall is hosting the event Wednesday to help people get school supplies and clothes at a discount ahead of tax-free weekend.
Funeral services have been set for longtime South Texas leader Loyd Neal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services for South Texas leader Loyd Neal have been officially set. Neal was Mayor of Corpus Christi from 1997-2005. He was then Nueces County Judge from 2006-2018. On Sunday, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales posted to social media today that former judge Loyd Neal...
Mary Rhodes Pipeline came to city's rescue in the 1990s
“Everyone was concerned we would soon run out of water if something wasn’t done just as fast as humanly possible,” said former Port of Corpus Christi Director of Engineering Services Frank Brogan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Corpus Christi police investigating deadly stabbing on Wharton Street
Corpus Christi police officers are searching for the man responsible for a deadly stabbing that also left another person injured.
How can golf courses and car washes use so much water during a drought?
Car washes and golf courses are a couple of places that use a lot of water. What rules do they follow during the drought?
L'Observateur
Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 40 sharks illegally caught
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha boat crew and seized 40 illegally caught sharks in federal waters off southern Texas, Tuesday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel of four fishermen engaged in illegal fishing aboard a lancha approximately 7 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
Nueces County officials look into lighting proposal at Ortiz Park
Installation of trail lighting throughout Ortiz Park would cost nearly $342K in Phase 1 of the project. It includes 34 solar lights around the south side of the property.
tmpresale.com
Gabriel Iglesias in Corpus Christi, TX Oct 06, 2022 – pre-sale password
A Gabriel Iglesias presale password is available below! This is a great chance for you to order tickets for Gabriel Iglesias before the public!. This just might be your only opportunity ever to see Gabriel Iglesias live in Corpus Christi, TX. Gabriel Iglesias concert information:. Onsale to General Public. Start:...
mysoutex.com
Lebanon Cemetery: one of my favorites
Those of us who like family history enjoy visiting cemeteries where our ancestors are interred. The Lebanon Cemetery, just over the Live Oak County line near Cadiz, is one I have visited numerous times, because my mother’s Wilson great-grandparents and several other family members are buried there, as well as family members of my mother’s good friend, Lila Nicholson Mayes.
Fire crews letting cotton bale fire near Taft burn itself out
TAFT, Texas — Several Coastal Bend fire agencies were busy this morning as they responded to a large cotton bale fire near Taft. Crews with the Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue were called to County Road 1906 near Taft around 5:45 a.m. and found several cotton bales on fire. Portland, Gregory, Odem and Sinton crews were also called to the scene for tanker and brush truck support, a post from the Taft Volunteer Fire Department said.
Homebuilding, landscaping could be impacted if drought restrictions continue
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry conditions continue across South Texas and that means Stage 2 water restrictions could be on the horizon for Corpus Christi. The City said that if the drought continues we could see Stage 2 later this month. According to the City of Corpus Christi, Stage 2 is considered a moderate water shortage condition, which results when combined water levels reach below 30-percent. Under Stage 2, residents will comply with all requirements from Stage 1.
Comments / 0