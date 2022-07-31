Downtown Berkeley’s New 12-Block Protected Bikeway

Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that San Francisco’s only H Mart store, which opened to great fanfare in April 2021, is expanding. The store, located at 3995 Alemany Blvd., will undergo a completely new buildout after taking over the adjacent storefront, formerly 24 Hour Fitness. The additional space will up H Mart’s square footage from 47,000 square feet to 74,168 square feet. The timeline for the new buildout has not been shared publicly yet, however, thanks to Eater SF for sharing that with the additional space, the store will add “food tenants on the ground level, adding to the grocer’s food court, and dry products in the cavernous basement.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO