Downtown Berkeley’s New 12-Block Protected Bikeway

Police in Riot Gear Clear Out Berkeley’s People’s Park
People’s Park in Berkeley was closed early Wednesday morning by police in riot gear to prepare for the construction of housing following a judge’s final ruling on the matter, advocates for maintaining the entire park as open space and University of California at Berkeley officials said. The police...
Celebrate National Oyster Day at Local SF Restaurants (Aug 4-7)
From August 4-7, in celebration of National Oyster Day, consumers are invited to enjoy oysters with the perfect pairing of Chandon By The Bay at one of the participating restaurant partners below to help support the Wild Oyster Project. By purchasing oysters at these Bay Area restaurants, consumers will support...
“Summerfest” Live Klezmer Music w/ $6 Beer + $ Sangrias (Oakland)
“Summerfest” Live Klezmer Music w/ $6 Beer + $ Sangrias (Oakland) Come for special pop-up treats and relax on the patio with live music and happy hour from 5:30pm to 7:30pm every Thursday in August (Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25). August 4th Lineup: Free live music by Kel...
Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus Around the Bay Area
Four days after Contra Costa County reported mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus, officials in Santa Clara County reported Tuesday that they too have found mosquitoes that have tested positive. The county’s Vector Control District announced plans to begin spraying insecticide from trucks Thursday night in neighborhoods where virus-positive mosquitoes were...
New 5.4 Acre “Bayfront Park” Comes to SF in Fall 2023
A new 5.4-acre open space between Chase Center and San Francisco Bay will add to the growing number of new parks in the City. Mayor London N. Breed today joined Supervisor Matt Dorsey, the Golden State Warriors and other City and community leaders to celebrate the start of construction for Bayfront Park, a planned 5.4-acre open space located between Chase Center and San Francisco Bay. When completed in fall 2023, the new park will add a vibrant waterfront destination to the growing Mission Bay neighborhood.
Livermore Premium Outlets: 2022 “Back-To-School” Denim Campaign (Aug 4-6)
San Francisco Premium Outlets is proud to host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim”, to support sustainability and positively impact the community. In collaboration with local high schools, San Francisco Premium Outlets invites shoppers during the busy back-to-school season to drop off their denim-exclusive clothing to be recycled.
The Nation’s First Transgender History Month Begins in SF
San Francisco’s Transgender History Month started Monday with a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall and Mayor London Breed extolling the city’s financial investments in the trans community. August is the month in which the city’s famed Compton’s Cafeteria Riot erupted in 1966 as a response to police harassment...
“The Cut” SF’s New Outdoor Cinema: Grand Opening Weekend (Aug 5-7)
The Cut Outdoor Cinema is now open! The Cut will bring the only year-round outdoor cinema in SF to The Crossing at East Cut, presenting a movie-going experience unlike any other in the Bay. The Cut Outdoor Cinema will present a calendar filled with iconic favorites, cult classics, and local...
Albany “National Night Out” Party (East Bay)
Celebrate National Night Out with us! National Night Out is a an annual community event that promotes meeting your neighbors to build community safety and partnerships. Stop by the Albany Library to participate in fun activities outside on the patio. We’ll have games, crafts, seed planting, prizes, and a visit from McGruff the Crime Dog!
Civil War “Living History Day” at Fort Point (SF)
Learn about the role of California and the Civil War as you take a tour of the fort. See exhibits of 1860’s clothing, weapons, and medicines. Watch demonstrations on cooking and cannon drills. Watch the stirring flag ceremonies and listen to the bugle calls. Attend lectures on San Francisco and the Civil War.
Free Day at East Bay Waterpark “The Wave” (Aug. 12)
Dublin’s The Wave waterpark is hosting a free admission day on Friday, August 12, 2022. On Friday morning, August 12, KTVU’s “Mornings on 2” news team will be filming a Dublin edition of “Zip Trips” at The Wave. Admission will be free for participants who arrive by 8:30 a.m., and the waterpark will be open until noon that day.
Wednesday Night Live in Sausalito
This band is in a class of their own! They’ll play Top 40 hits from the 1800s comprised mostly of Appalachian and Irish fiddle Tunes. They will have you swinging downtown in Cascais Plaza on a warm Wednesday night. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer...
Oakland Symphony Free Concert at Oakland City Hall
The Oakland Symphony presents “Summer Stage at Oakland City Hall” a free, outdoor concert featuring a specially configured 42-person Orchestra in performance at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza at the foot of Oakland’s City Hall on Thursday, August 4 at 7:00pm. Oakland City Hall is located at 14th Street and Broadway in downtown Oakland and is easily accessible via BART, bus or, rideshare. Food and refreshments will be available for sale and attendees can bring picnic baskets. There will be an instrument petting zoo and other activities. For more information visit OaklandSymphony.org.
Adrian West Band
—————— Recently named a 2022 Artist to Watch by Nashville Scene/CMT, featured on Reba’s Top Ten remix of “I’m A Survivor”, NPR, Apple Music, and Rolling Stone,. Mya Byrne is a firecracker Americana songwriter and soulful performer. Her new LP, produced...
Happy Hour Comedy Wednesdays at SF BuzzWorks
Draft Beers – $3 Shot Special of the night – $3 Tater Tots from SF famous Butter Bar – half price. Wed 8/3 Happy Hour Comedy Wednesdays at SF BuzzWorks. Wed 8/10 Happy Hour Comedy Wednesdays at SF BuzzWorks. Wed 8/17 Happy Hour Comedy Wednesdays at SF...
Free Community Day: Celebrate Chinese American History and Culture (SF)
Join us for a celebration of Chinese American history and culture as we commemorate the closing of our exhibition Chinese Pioneers: Power and Politics in Exclusion Era Photographs. Participate in hands-on activities for all ages and visit our library for an exclusive show-and-tell featuring collections related to Chinese American history.
SF’s Popular ‘H Mart’ is Expanding
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that San Francisco’s only H Mart store, which opened to great fanfare in April 2021, is expanding. The store, located at 3995 Alemany Blvd., will undergo a completely new buildout after taking over the adjacent storefront, formerly 24 Hour Fitness. The additional space will up H Mart’s square footage from 47,000 square feet to 74,168 square feet. The timeline for the new buildout has not been shared publicly yet, however, thanks to Eater SF for sharing that with the additional space, the store will add “food tenants on the ground level, adding to the grocer’s food court, and dry products in the cavernous basement.”
Live Music at The Village at San Antonio Center (Mountain View)
Live Music on First Thursdays at The Village at San Antonio Center. On August 4th from 5-7pm, we’re featuring singer-songwriter Marcus Cappellazzo. Born and raised in Australia, Marcus has been a professional entertainer for more than 10 years. His performance will feature original music and cover songs by your favorite artists. Gather outside and enjoy a variety of musicians this summer as they perform at Hetch Hetchy Park. Grass seating available, lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome.
$1.50 Oysters + Monday Night HellaFunny Comedy Show (Oakland)
$1.50 Oysters + Monday Night HellaFunny Comedy Show (Oakland) Spend your Monday nights with hella great $1.50 oyster deals, champagne specials, craft cocktails, an award-winning dinner menu (w/ tons of vegan options) and a special Monday Night HellaFunny comedy show!. This show takes place in a hidden speakeasy bar in...
Rooftop “Mucho Mambo” Dance Party at Salesforce Park (SF)
Mucho Mambo!!! socials are entirely free, designed for everyone at all levels, including anyone with no salsa/mambo experience. Mucho Mambo!!! has signed up the incredible Amanda Marquez and her partner Michael Gonzalez to provide free lesson. Learn the fundamentals of linear salsa focusing on On2 (NY mambo), gain an understanding, and dance On2 (or On1, On3, etc.) after the lesson. No partner needed, come early class will start on time.
