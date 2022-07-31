Ukrainian agriculture tycoon killed by Russian shelling, Zelenskyy says

www.foxnews.com
Russian official sets sights on Georgia occupation after 'liberation of Kyiv' in allegedly hacked post
A top Russian security official on Monday evening allegedly called for the occupation of Georgia following the "liberation of Kyiv," though Russian officials claim the Telegram message was a "hacked" post. In a post that was reportedly up for just 10 minutes before being deleted, the account of deputy chairman...
Ukraine takes out Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea
Ukrainian forces have taken out a Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea and further blocking Russian supply lines the U.K. Ministry of Defense said Wednesday. The intelligence update said that Russian forces would likely be able to repair the line that logistically connects occupying forces in the south to...
Zelenskyy adviser says Russia must pull troops out of Ukraine before dialogue can take place
A Ukrainian official dismissed former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's claims that Putin wants a "negotiated solution," saying Wednesday that no dialogue can take place until Russian forces withdraw. "If Moscow wants dialogue, it is up to them," Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tweeted on Wednesday. "First,...
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
Former Texas sheriff says Biden admin 'intentionally' opened border, causing 'destruction and chaos'
Fox Nation's "Broken Border Crisis" summit, hosted by Maria Bartiromo, highlighted the crisis facing the southern border and how Texas has been left to provide security in place of the federal government. Lawrence Jones sat down Wednesday with Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez, National Border Patrol Council President...
Former US Marine describes 'terrible' time in Russia prison as Biden admin negotiates releasing Griner, Whelan
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who spent three years in a Russian prison, called on the Biden administration to do more to help free the dozens of other Americans currently detained abroad. Reed was arrested in 2019 for allegedly hitting a Russian police officer. He was found guilty in July...
Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan amid Chinese threats, military activity
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has landed on the island of Taiwan after weeks of international speculation and threats of retaliation from the Chinese Communist Party. Pelosi, who is conducting an extensive tour of multiple allied nations in Asia, has finally touched down in Taiwan despite repeated threats to the speaker's safety.
Brian Kilmeade: Remember two months ago President Biden said we would defend Taiwan's independence?
Fox News' Brian Kilmeade said the Biden administration continues to behave cowardly toward China, as the country ramps up its aggression toward the United States ahead of Nancy Pelosi's reported trip to Taiwan. BRIAN KILMEADE: Will she or won’t she? That is the question as it relates to a potential...
'Sunday Morning Futures' on Biden's mental capacity, Jill Biden comparing Latinos to tacos
This is a rush transcript from "Sunday Morning Futures" July 17, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good Sunday morning, everyone. Welcome to "Sunday Morning Futures." Thanks so much for joining us. I'm Maria Bartiromo. Today: weakness...
If CCP strikes Pelosi in Taiwan, West would 'respond massively': Gingrich
Despite ratcheting tensions and rhetoric, the ruling Chinese Communist Party is unlikely to follow through with its most extreme threats, such as one from state-connected media members threatening to shoot down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane if she lands in Taipei, former Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News. Gingrich posited...
Rep. Turner says al Qaeda leader's presence in Kabul proves Biden lied about US withdrawal from Afghanistan
FIRST ON FOX: The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee accused President Biden of deceiving Congress and the American public by diminishing the threat that al Qaeda posed to Afghanistan when withdrawing U.S. troops last year. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told Fox News Digital that the killing of al...
Senate ratifies Sweden, Finland bids to join NATO amid Russia's war on Ukraine
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday officially approved efforts by Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in a rebuke to Russia amid its war on Ukraine. The resolution passed 95-1 with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., as the only dissenting vote and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voting "present." The Senate needed two-thirds of the body to vote in favor of ratification, and it will now head to President Biden to submit to NATO.
Pelosi defies China during meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen: 'We will not abandon our commitment'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen for a meeting and an award ceremony Wednesday morning, amid a visit to the country that China has strongly condemned. During her remarks at the president's office in Taipei, Pelosi addressed U.S.-Taiwan relations, a point of contention for the Chinese government.
US seeks to seize mysterious plane grounded in Argentina and linked to Iran
The U.S. Justice Department said it is seeking to seize a mysterious Venezuelan-flagged cargo plane that has been grounded in Argentina since June, arguing that the plane was previously linked to a U.S.-sanctioned Iranian airline with alleged ties to terrorist organizations. "Today’s coordinated actions target the unlawful transfer of an...
White House energy adviser defends taking credit for lower gas prices despite blaming Putin for hike
Biden economic adviser Amos Hochstein was forced to confront the White House's conflicting narratives during an interview on Wednesday when he was asked about the administration's rush to take credit for lower gas prices, despite repeatedly blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin and oil executives when prices were high. White House...
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
China is due on Thursday to kick off its largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan, in a show of force straddling vital international shipping lanes following a visit to the self-ruled island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The House speaker, second in line to the presidency, was the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.
China live-fire military exercises: Taiwan’s Kinmen islands fire flares to drive away drones – live
Unidentified aircraft, probably drones, flew over island close to China’s shores on Wednesday night, says Taipei, ahead of Beijing’s expected live-fire drills around Taiwan
Iranian activist says man with loaded AK-47 arrested near Brooklyn home was sent by Iran to 'get rid' of her
Iranian journalist and outspoken women's rights activist Masih Alinejad told Fox News on Monday that she believes the man arrested near her Brooklyn home with a loaded AK-47-style rifle home was sent by the Islamic Republic of Iran to "get rid" of her. Police found a loaded AK-47, 66 rounds...
'Broken border' will lead to US terrorism: Sen. Lindsey Graham
GOP Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina joined Martha MacCallum Wednesday to share his take on the illegal migrant crisis at the southern border and how terror might be on the rise as a result on "The Story." SENATOR GRAHAM: Now, when's the last time you can remember that America...
Pompeo on 'Fox & Friends': A lot of Democrats, Hollywood and corporations don't want to confront China
Fox News contributor and former Secretary of State said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that President Biden has mishandled China's aggressive response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan. Pompeo said the president and others in the Democratic Party have a "real challenge they need to confront" when it comes to their years of support for China.
