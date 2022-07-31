Ukrainian agriculture tycoon killed by Russian shelling, Zelenskyy says

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday officially approved efforts by Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in a rebuke to Russia amid its war on Ukraine. The resolution passed 95-1 with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., as the only dissenting vote and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voting "present." The Senate needed two-thirds of the body to vote in favor of ratification, and it will now head to President Biden to submit to NATO.

