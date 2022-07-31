ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdenville, OK

Officer Killed After Inmate Attack In Hughes County, ODOC Reports

By News 9
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2OVb_0gzqHBIm00

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) said an officer at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville died after being attacked by an inmate on Sunday.

The ODOC said the assailant attacked the correctional officer as inmates were being returned to their housing area from recreation.

The officer received medical attention, but did not survive his injuries.

The officer's name has not been released.

The assailant has been identified and isolated, according to authorities.

Stay tuned for updates.

Comments / 1

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Correctional Officer Killed, ‘Attacked From Behind’ At Holdenville Facility

A correctional officer at a private prison was fatally attacked from behind by an inmate over the weekend. Alan Hershberger, a Missouri native, moved from Kansas to Holdenville in January to work at the David Correctional Facility. A former coworker, William Rogers, said he remembers Hershberger as a hard worker who did undesirable work for the public’s benefit.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holdenville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Hughes County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Hughes County, OK
okcfox.com

Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
SEMINOLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Officer#Violent Crime#Odoc Reports
KOCO

Father, girlfriend charged with murder of Seminole 3-year-old

SEMINOLE, Okla. — The father and his girlfriend have been charged with the murder of a Seminole 3-year-old New details emerged Monday of the end of a local 3-year-old’s life. His father has now been charged with murder, along with the father’s girlfriend. Several weeks before his...
SEMINOLE, OK
KXII.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash at Seminole Co.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Okemah man was found dead after a vehicle collision Monday afternoon. Oklahoma Troopers said Debra Wilkerson, 68, of Okemah, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on 11167 Oklahoma State Highway 56 approximately .8 miles north of Cromwell when she struck a pedestrian walking southbound around 4 p.m.
OKEMAH, OK
KXII.com

Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
DURANT, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
KTUL

Body of Henryetta man recovered after boat, trailer found abandoned

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 66-year-old man of Henryetta died on Lake Eufaula at Gentry Creek Park in McIntosh County on August 1 around 3:30 p.m. according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. David Duvall was recovered on August 2 around 6 a.m. Officials were made aware of an abandoned boat...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Caney

Three Caney residents were arrested on drug charges after a warrant was served last week. The Caney Police Department arrested the individuals after searching an apartment on the 300 block of North Bradley Street. 58-year-old Darla Breese and 31-year-old Gabriel Marceleno each received identical charges of possession and distribution of...
CANEY, OK
KOCO

Couple charged in death of Seminole toddler

SEMINOLE, Okla. — A couple has been officially charged in the homicide of a 3-year-old boy in Seminole. Chad Jennings and Katherine Pennar are behind bars and face several charges, including first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse. The remains of Caleb Jennings were discovered Wednesday, leading investigators...
SEMINOLE, OK
The Moore American

COLUMN: Mashburn's decisions demand accountability

It’s a line from the ABC show “For The People,” a short-lived drama that followed several young lawyers who work as federal prosecutors and public defenders in the Southern District of New York. One of the assistant district attorneys says it as he reflects on how much power prosecutors have in criminal cases.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy