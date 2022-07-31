Annie Lois Hill Campos, Age 83 Covington

www.wrwh.com
Mary Frances “Mimi” Cochran Funk, age 80, of Cornelia
Mary Frances “Mimi” Cochran Funk, age 80, of Cornelia, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Born on August 17, 1941 in Sylva, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Worth Grant Warren and Helen Jones Warren. Mrs. Funk retired from Johnson and Johnson where she worked in quality control. She was an avid reader and bingo player and enjoyed crocheting blankets, baking cakes for her family and the community. She was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves! Mrs. Funk was a member of Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW and the last member of her immediate family.
Dora Ivey Sumner, age 73, of Cleveland
Dora Ivey Sumner, age 73, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Mrs. Sumner was born on January 12, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Dallas and Lena Blalock Ivey. She was a retired registered nurse and a member of Mt. Yonah Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Kevin Miller, Jr.
Ralph Thomas Wood, Age 83 Clarkesville
Ralph Thomas Wood, age 83, of Clarkesville, GA, passed Monday, July 25, 2022. Ralph was born in Commerce, GA to Allie Lee (Burroughs) Wood and Lester Paul Wood as the 8th of 13 children. He married the love of his life, Jimmie Ruth (Lewallen) Wood, before joining the Air Force in 1957 where he served as an ammunition’s expert and Master Sergeant.
Bessie Pearl Free Groves, Age 92 Clarkesville
Bessie Pearl Free Groves, age 92 of Clarkesville, Georgia took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 01, 2022, following an extended illness. Born in Clarkesville, Georgia on October 19, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Lester Lee, Sr. & Manonia Gragg Free. Bessie was a poultry worker at the Hatchery with Fieldale Farms Corporation where she retired with many years of dedicated service. Most of all, she loved her family unconditionally. In her spare time, Bessie enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and was an avid supporter of the Atlanta Braves.
Mr. Roger lee Ward, Age 72 Murrayville
Mr. Roger Lee Ward, age 72, of Murrayville passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Roger was born in Blue Ridge on June 12, 1950, to the late Freeman and Ruth Ward. He was a lifelong resident of Murrayville and has been known for his excellence in sheetrock work for many years. Roger loved to garden and he was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He faithfully has attended Philippi Baptist Church for the past twenty years.
Mr. Anthony Wiginton, Age 56 Dahlonega
Mr. Anthony Wigington, age 56 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on July 30, 2022 following a brief illness. He was born in Tate, Georgia on May 23, 1966. Anthony was a self employed carpenter and his work was unlike any other. Anthony was truly a one of a kind man, and a lot of times was misunderstood by many who did not know him well. Those who were fortunate enough to know him well, always knew that his intentions were pure and true. He enjoyed being in the mountains, listening to good music, working on old cars, and being with his family. He also enjoyed sharpening knives, and was known for putting such an edge on one, you could shave with it. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and brother that anyone could ever ask for. His family will miss him greatly.
Sharon Frazier, age 75, of Sautee
Sharon Frazier, age 75, of Sautee, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Mrs. Frazier was born on October 1, 1946, in Dallas, Texas, to the late Stanley and Lois Hodge Summers. She was a retired teacher for the state of Tennessee. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Fletcher; step-daughter, Donna Sanders.
Smith’s Soda Shop Recognized By Cleveland Council On 75th Anniversary
(Cleveland)- One of Cleveland’s oldest family-run businesses was recognized by the Cleveland City Council Monday. Smith’s Soda Shop was established in 1947 by Lee Smith and was located on the square in Cleveland. Smith had a new building constructed at the current location on Highway 129 north in 1970.
Gordon Boudreau of Cleveland
Gordon Boudreau of Cleveland, Georgia passed away July 25, 2022, after battling cancer for 2 long years with strength and courage his oncologist wanted all to know he never wavered and fought with all his might, being the ideal patient and under the circumstance was a pleasure to work with. Gordon was born July 15, 1949, in Warren, MI to the late Clarence and Ruby Boudreau, he was the second child of four. He is survived by his beloved wife and soul mate of over 50 years Elaine Boudreau; brother Barry (wife Denise) Boudreau of Harrison Township, MI; Father-in Law James (wife Dolores, deceased) Hudgens of Sparta, TN; brother-in-law Wayne (wife Andrea) Hudgens of Sparta, TN; niece Amber Hudgens of Sparta, TN; nephew Colton Hudgens of Sparta, TN; God-daughter Danielle Burkman of Murrayville, GA and many friends that will miss him.
GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck
(Cleveland) -A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
Richard Eugene Tinius, Age 88
A memorial service and reception will be held at the Nacoochee Presbyterian Church in late fall as a. joyful celebration of the life of Richard Eugene Tinius, loved by his family and friends as “Papa Dick.”. Richard died on July 28th, 2022. Richard was born on February 13th, 1934,...
Maupin Named Assistant Special Agent In Charge Of ARDEO
(Cleveland)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the promotion of Aaron Maupin to Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of the GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) based in Cleveland. ARDEO combines GBI resources with existing federal, state, and local resources in a cooperative effort to identify and investigate individuals or drug trafficking organizations which are importing, manufacturing, and distributing illegal drugs in northeast Georgia.
Cleveland Man Killed In Saturday Wreck
(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle accident Saturday night east of Cleveland. The Georgia State Patrol investigated the accident and said they were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South. The accident occurred around...
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending August 2nd.
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending August 2, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
