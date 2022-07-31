Eric Mansour Grieshaber

And a resident of Franklinton passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Living Center Monday afternoon August 1, 2022. She was born in Hamburg, Germany on October 16, 1930 before immigrating to the United States as a young woman. Sue married the late Carl Passman on June 25, 1955 and together they started a family. She was recognized as a U.S. Citizen through Acknowledgement of Naturalization on September 24, 1959, an accomplishment she was always proud of. Sue worked at Rutter Rex in Franklinton for a time before working alongside her husband on the family dairy farm for many, many years. She loved to crochet and made many blankets and items used in local raffles, including for the Dream Factory. Sue also enjoyed sewing and made caps, socks and different clothing for the local nursing homes and others in need. She liked spending time in the outdoors, working in her yard and tending her garden.

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO