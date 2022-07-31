Bruce Arrendale, Age 82 Clarkesville

www.wrwh.com
Bessie Pearl Free Groves, Age 92 Clarkesville
Bessie Pearl Free Groves, age 92 of Clarkesville, Georgia took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 01, 2022, following an extended illness. Born in Clarkesville, Georgia on October 19, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Lester Lee, Sr. & Manonia Gragg Free. Bessie was a poultry worker at the Hatchery with Fieldale Farms Corporation where she retired with many years of dedicated service. Most of all, she loved her family unconditionally. In her spare time, Bessie enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and was an avid supporter of the Atlanta Braves.
Mr. Anthony Wiginton, Age 56 Dahlonega
Mr. Anthony Wigington, age 56 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on July 30, 2022 following a brief illness. He was born in Tate, Georgia on May 23, 1966. Anthony was a self employed carpenter and his work was unlike any other. Anthony was truly a one of a kind man, and a lot of times was misunderstood by many who did not know him well. Those who were fortunate enough to know him well, always knew that his intentions were pure and true. He enjoyed being in the mountains, listening to good music, working on old cars, and being with his family. He also enjoyed sharpening knives, and was known for putting such an edge on one, you could shave with it. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and brother that anyone could ever ask for. His family will miss him greatly.
Sharon Frazier, age 75, of Sautee
Sharon Frazier, age 75, of Sautee, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Mrs. Frazier was born on October 1, 1946, in Dallas, Texas, to the late Stanley and Lois Hodge Summers. She was a retired teacher for the state of Tennessee. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Fletcher; step-daughter, Donna Sanders.
Dora Ivey Sumner, age 73, of Cleveland
Dora Ivey Sumner, age 73, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Mrs. Sumner was born on January 12, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Dallas and Lena Blalock Ivey. She was a retired registered nurse and a member of Mt. Yonah Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Kevin Miller, Jr.
accesswdun.com
Wreck on Ga. 197 in Rabun County claims life of motorcyclist
A Kentucky man died after his motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and struck a pickup truck in Rabun County about noon Tuesday. Charles O. Moore, 72, from Florence, Ky., was driving his 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Ga. 197 when it entered the northbound lane and was struck by a 2004 Toyota Tundra truck driven by 64-year-old Paul Evan St. Martin of Clayton, said Sgt. Luke Mize of Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa.
nowhabersham.com
Churches pitch in to help local families get ready for school
It’s back-to-school week for students across Northeast Georgia and in Habersham, local churches are pitching in to help families prepare. From offering free school supplies and haircuts to providing a final blast of summertime fun, the faith community has stepped up with some much-needed help in these tough economic times.
CBS 46
New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence
BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Gwinnett County students are beginning the new school year Wednesday in a new high school that’s the first of its kind in Georgia. Seckinger High School, located near Buford in the Hamilton Mill area, has a high-tech theme throughout its curriculum. “Everything that is...
At Least 1 Person Injured After Motorcycle Accident In Clarkesville (Clarkesville, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident is reported to have occurred just before 2:30 PM in Clarkesville, on Madison Street, near Hillcrest Drive. The accident was reportedly as a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle.
vanishinggeorgia.com
A Last Look at the Georgia Guidestones
After hearing the news of the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones in the early morning hours of 6 July 2022, I decided to revisit my photographs of the place. I’ve talked to people from Elberton and most just thought of them as a curiosity, but they were a tourist attraction; how much impact they actually had on the community in this regard has always been up for debate.
findingkathybrown.com
Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022
Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022 is celebrating its 52nd year of fun. As one of Helen Georgia’s most popular events, Oktoberfest is the perfect opportunity to create fun memories, enjoy the company of friends and family, and naturally drink lots of beer. Get ready for the chicken dance! The Helen,...
GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck
(Cleveland) -A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
accesswdun.com
Fire at Habersham Medical Center extinguished prior to firefighters’ arrival
A small fire in the kitchen at Habersham Medical Center in Demorest Monday night was extinguished prior to firefighters’ arrival. “While en route, they advised the fire had occurred 20 minutes ago and was under control,” said Demorest Fire Chief Jonathan Knight. “Units arrived on the scene and discovered the fire was out and was contained to an electrical outlet. Units secured the power, and all is ok.”
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2
In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
Richard Eugene Tinius, Age 88
A memorial service and reception will be held at the Nacoochee Presbyterian Church in late fall as a. joyful celebration of the life of Richard Eugene Tinius, loved by his family and friends as “Papa Dick.”. Richard died on July 28th, 2022. Richard was born on February 13th, 1934,...
accesswdun.com
Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia
Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
pickensprogress.com
Vandal in a vehicle forces park closure
Lee Newton Park will remain closed until Georgia Power crews can restore lighting and confirm the safety of the walking trails after a vandal in a vehicle ran over light poles throughout the grassy area in the center of the park on July 28th. The damage left exposed wires throughout...
live5news.com
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say
BUFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and daughter were found dead, killed in their Georgia home Tuesday night. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspected killer was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies around 11 p.m. in Buford. Investigators said the gruesome discovery began...
Smith’s Soda Shop Recognized By Cleveland Council On 75th Anniversary
(Cleveland)- One of Cleveland’s oldest family-run businesses was recognized by the Cleveland City Council Monday. Smith’s Soda Shop was established in 1947 by Lee Smith and was located on the square in Cleveland. Smith had a new building constructed at the current location on Highway 129 north in 1970.
