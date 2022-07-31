ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

7/31/22 - Fatal Shooting at 828 McDonough Blvd.

Neighbors 'disturbed' after man shot to death in SW Atlanta park

ATLANTA - A southwest Atlanta park turned into a crime scene after the murder of a man Tuesday night. Police tell FOX 5 at around 9:45 p.m. neighbors heard multiple gunshots coming from Wilson Mill Park, which is located near Fairburn Road. Officers responding to the scene found a man...
ATLANTA, GA
Man found shot to death in southwest Atlanta park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting Tuesday night at Wilson Mill Park in southwest Atlanta. Neighbors there say they heard gunshots around 9:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Right now, police are looking for witnesses and...
ATLANTA, GA
Toddler wounded in 'targeted' Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the driver of a blue Kia Optima who investigators said shot into a car Wednesday, wounding a 2-year-old boy in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened near Peters Street and Chapel Road near the Morehouse and Spelman campuses. Investigators...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta detective stops 'terrifying' random assault by stranger, police say

ATLANTA - A quick-thinking Atlanta police detective intervened in a "terrifying" random attack by a stranger in broad daylight. Atlanta police say the attack happened around 9 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Pryor Street and Trinity Avenue SW. According to officials, the victim had been walking on the sidewalk...
ATLANTA, GA
Residents push for park changes after deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — People in a southwest Atlanta community are looking to make sure a local park is closed in the evening after a deadly shooting there Tuesday night. Atlanta Police began investigating a homicide at Wilson Mill Park, not far from I-20 just outside the perimeter, around 10 p.m. There, authorities said they found a man shot several times.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
ATLANTA, GA
Morrow woman accused of killing next-door neighbor

MORROW, Ga. - A woman was arrested, accused of shooting and killing her next-door neighbor. It happened at the Bloom at Morrow Apartments on North Lee Street in the city of Morrow. Police said last Thursday night, Jamilah Garcia Lopez and Jae Bellamy got into an argument. Tempers flared. Investigators...
MORROW, GA
Second person charged in connection with Peachtree Corners murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A second person has been charged in connection with the murder of Bradley Coleman. Coleman, a 29-year-old high school football coach, was murdered July 10 during an attempted carjacking at a Peachtree Corners QuikTrip. Police say Coleman was putting air in his tires when several men...
ATLANTA, GA
AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job. Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood. AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:. Additionally, AT&T...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Georgia deputies kill suspect during undercover drug investigation

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Georgia's Gordon County have shot and killed a suspect during an undercover investigation into illegal drugs in the county. According to reports from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, on Monday at 9:30 p.m., undercover detectives were at the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road during an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana.
GORDON COUNTY, GA

