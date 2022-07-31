7/31/22 - Fatal Shooting at 828 McDonough Blvd.

www.atlantapd.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Neighbors 'disturbed' after man shot to death in SW Atlanta park
ATLANTA - A southwest Atlanta park turned into a crime scene after the murder of a man Tuesday night. Police tell FOX 5 at around 9:45 p.m. neighbors heard multiple gunshots coming from Wilson Mill Park, which is located near Fairburn Road. Officers responding to the scene found a man...
CBS 46
Man found shot to death in southwest Atlanta park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting Tuesday night at Wilson Mill Park in southwest Atlanta. Neighbors there say they heard gunshots around 9:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Right now, police are looking for witnesses and...
fox5atlanta.com
Toddler wounded in 'targeted' Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the driver of a blue Kia Optima who investigators said shot into a car Wednesday, wounding a 2-year-old boy in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened near Peters Street and Chapel Road near the Morehouse and Spelman campuses. Investigators...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta detective stops 'terrifying' random assault by stranger, police say
ATLANTA - A quick-thinking Atlanta police detective intervened in a "terrifying" random attack by a stranger in broad daylight. Atlanta police say the attack happened around 9 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Pryor Street and Trinity Avenue SW. According to officials, the victim had been walking on the sidewalk...
Residents push for park changes after deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — People in a southwest Atlanta community are looking to make sure a local park is closed in the evening after a deadly shooting there Tuesday night. Atlanta Police began investigating a homicide at Wilson Mill Park, not far from I-20 just outside the perimeter, around 10 p.m. There, authorities said they found a man shot several times.
Mom, Daughter Found Dead in Home—Suspect Shot Dead by Deputies
A man making "aggressive movements" with a knife was shot dead in Buford, Georgia, shortly before police found the bodies of two women.
Suspects in Atlanta woman’s violent carjacking part of gang connected to similar crimes, DA says
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is recovering from a long list of injuries suffered when a carjacker ran her over twice. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has now confirmed a suspected gang connection to her attack. Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne learned the same gang is...
Morrow woman shot to death on front porch by her neighbor, police say
MORROW, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was battling cancer. She was gunned down by her neighbor on the front porch of her apartment, according to the Morrow Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened last Thursday when Juskesia Bellamy,...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
accesswdun.com
Second suspect arrested in fatal attempted carjacking in Peachtree Corners
Gwinnett County police have arrested a second suspect in an attempted carjacking at a QuikTrip in Peachtree Corners last month. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Miles Collins was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Collins, 20, was already in custody in Henry County and will be...
fox5atlanta.com
Morrow woman accused of killing next-door neighbor
MORROW, Ga. - A woman was arrested, accused of shooting and killing her next-door neighbor. It happened at the Bloom at Morrow Apartments on North Lee Street in the city of Morrow. Police said last Thursday night, Jamilah Garcia Lopez and Jae Bellamy got into an argument. Tempers flared. Investigators...
CBS 46
Second person charged in connection with Peachtree Corners murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A second person has been charged in connection with the murder of Bradley Coleman. Coleman, a 29-year-old high school football coach, was murdered July 10 during an attempted carjacking at a Peachtree Corners QuikTrip. Police say Coleman was putting air in his tires when several men...
Thief caught on camera, wanted for breaking into several businesses in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man whom they say was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several businesses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, the suspect broke into Beetime Computers in Lawrenceville after hours and...
CBS 46
AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job. Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood. AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:. Additionally, AT&T...
‘I just want y’all to put the guns down:’ Community reacts to shooting at metro shopping center
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an East Point strip mall. At around 12:45 p.m., police arrived at the plaza, finding a man with gunshot wounds to his torso. Police say the man was part of a shootout at around noon with three other men.
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
fox5atlanta.com
Second suspect charged in coach's murder during botched carjacking at Gwinnett QT
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a beloved football coach during a botched carjacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department said investigators have been working around the clock to figure out who killed...
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead, 1 injured in 'targeted' shooting outside SW Atlanta recording studio
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside a southwest Atlanta recording studio early Monday morning. Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Executive Office Park on the 2900 block of Stone Hogan Connector SW.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia deputies kill suspect during undercover drug investigation
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Georgia's Gordon County have shot and killed a suspect during an undercover investigation into illegal drugs in the county. According to reports from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, on Monday at 9:30 p.m., undercover detectives were at the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road during an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana.
1 Person Killed In A Car Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
The officials are responding to a fatal motor vehicle crash that claimed one life. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 near Fulton street, south of Interstate 20, on Friday night.
