Peter A. Feringa, Jr.

www.an17.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
Amos “Moochie” Peters
Amos “Moochie” Peters passed away on July 28, 2022, at his residence in Varnado, Louisiana, at the age of 61. He was the 4th child born to Mr. Willie B. Peters, Sr. and Mrs. Jessie Mae Newson Peters at the Washington St. Tammany Charity Hospital in Bogalusa, Louisiana on August 16, 1960.
an17.com
Sue Passman
And a resident of Franklinton passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Living Center Monday afternoon August 1, 2022. She was born in Hamburg, Germany on October 16, 1930 before immigrating to the United States as a young woman. Sue married the late Carl Passman on June 25, 1955 and together they started a family. She was recognized as a U.S. Citizen through Acknowledgement of Naturalization on September 24, 1959, an accomplishment she was always proud of. Sue worked at Rutter Rex in Franklinton for a time before working alongside her husband on the family dairy farm for many, many years. She loved to crochet and made many blankets and items used in local raffles, including for the Dream Factory. Sue also enjoyed sewing and made caps, socks and different clothing for the local nursing homes and others in need. She liked spending time in the outdoors, working in her yard and tending her garden.
an17.com
Virginia Danner McLin
Virginia Danner McLin, who loved to be called "Ginger," departed her loving family and friends in the afternoon of Friday, July 29, 2022. Ginger was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on May 8, 1943, to Lorraine and James R. Danner, Sr. She attended St. Stephen's Catholic High School, and was a devoted Roman Catholic Christian her entire life. Her primary goal in life was to instill a love of God, Jesus, the Holy Spirit, and the Blessed Virgin Mary in her children's hearts for eternity. Even in her death, "Mama" taught them God's majesty, love, and grace.
an17.com
LA Guard hosts Belize Defence Force for aviation training
NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard hosted six members of the Belize Defence Force for aviation cross-training in Hammond and Belle Chasse, Louisiana, July 11-15. The LANG and BDF are partners in the State Partnership Program. The purpose of the SPP is to foster mutual interests and establish habitual long-term relationships across all levels of society, and encourages the development of economic, political and military ties between states and partner nations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
an17.com
Silvereen Gibson
Ms. Silvereen Gibson was born July 20, 1933 to the late Anna Bell Gibson and Jessie Gibson. She departed from her earthly house to her home in glory at the age of 89 on July 24, 2022 at her residence. Her passing was peaceful and humble. As a young girl...
an17.com
Joy E. Jackson Long
Joy E. Jackson Long, 83, resident of Providence, RI, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. Services will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, at Greenfield Missionary Baptist Church, 100 J.W. Davis Dr., Hammond, LA. Visitation 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery.
an17.com
Lisa Camilla Smith-Perkins
Lisa Camilla Smith-Perkins, affectionately known as "Mighty Mouse," was born on October 29, 1969, to the late Joyce Ann Smith and surviving Omenka OJ. She is one of ten children; and is originally from Bogalusa, LA. In 1988 Lisa set her foundation in Baton Rouge. On July 24, 2022, our...
an17.com
Adam Patrick Cryier
Adam, at the young age of 39 passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He was born on July, 25, 1983, and was a longtime resident of La Place, LA. Adam was a loving son, father, brother, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
an17.com
Assess the Need volunteers distribute school supplies on Thursday
LIVINGSTON, La. – Volunteers with this year’s ASSESS THE NEED campaign will be in full action at the Livingston Parish Literacy & Technology Center’s Automotive Center in Walker this Thursday, Aug. 4, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. to greet school representatives with thousands of supplies that have been packaged, stacked and sorted to each school’s needs.
an17.com
Rochelle Marie Henderson
Rochelle Marie Henderson, 47, of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Rochelle was bon in St. Tammany Parish on April 26, 1975. She graduated from Bogalusa High School. Rochelle works as a patient care tech at Lakeview Regional Medical Center for over 20 years. Rochelle is survived...
an17.com
Susan Ogden James
Susan Ogden James passed away on July 26, 2022 at the age of 73. She was the beloved mother of Phillip (Sarah), Jimmie (Victoria), and Jason (Melissa), and Jeanene who predeceased her. Loving grandmother of Logan, Hudson, Jaycee, Jason Jr., Jace, and Gabriel. She was a sister to Garland C. Ogden and Phil B. Ogden, Jr. (Janice). Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie, and her parents, Phil B. Ogden, Sr. and Isabelle Cunningham Ogden.
an17.com
SLU begins 2022 preparations
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team went through its first official day of training Wednesday morning at Strawberry Stadium. The 2022 season opener is a little over two weeks away. Southeastern returns 18 letter winners from last season’s roster that advanced to the semifinals of the Southland Conference Tournament.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
an17.com
Edward Lee Averette
Edward Lee Averette of Denham Springs went home to be with the Lord Monday morning, July 25th, 2022, at his residence in Denham Springs with his wife by his side. He was 87, born in Frost on February 13, 1935. Survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Brenda Wascom Averette; a daughter and son in law, Brenda and Darryl Yawn; three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael “Mike” and Karen, Doug and Amanda, and Jason and Lindsay Averette; two brothers and a sister-in- law Malcom, Richard and Donis Averette. Granddaughters: Ashley (Brady)Bagwell, Kimberly (Bradley) Vercher, Emily, Morgan, Brennan, and Hayden Averette. Grandsons: David Gautreaux, Michael Brandon (Sarah), and Justin Averette, Brody McCoy, Ty (Brittney) and Dylan Welch. Nine great-grandchildren:
an17.com
Amber Michelle McLean
A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at St. Helena Parish Nursing Home in Greensburg, LA. She was born June 26, 1968 in Monroe, LA and was 54 years of age. She is survived by her father, Joseph “Sonny” McLean, Jr. and wife, Lee; step-father, Russell Kiser; sister, Jennifer Miller and husband, Mitch; 3 nieces and 1 nephew, Heather, Emily, and Joseph Miller and Rachel Moore. Preceded death by her mother, Elizabeth Ann Kiser; daughter, Courtney McLean; sister, Chandra McLean; niece, Stephanie McLean; grandparents, Joseph McLean, Sr., Martha McLean, Frank and Frances McKee, and Quincy and Loyce Travis. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home at www.lbch.org . McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Anna Bernice Landry
Anna passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home in Denham Springs at the age of 68. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 10:00 AM until religious services at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Glinda Kelley. She is survived by her daughter, Anna Marie Landry; son, Ellis James Landry, Jr.; sisters, Lydia Humphrey and Suzanne Lee; brothers, Clifford Temple (Kathy), Lucius Temple, Andrew Temple, Willis Temple and Michael Temple (Christina); grandchildren, Kimberly Armond, Kaylee Landry, Gabriella Landry, Bryce Stephens, Braiden Anderson, Cross Stephens and Aarron Stephens; great-grandchild, Anthony J. Peavoy. Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Gene Rhodus Temple; brothers, Bobby Wayne Temple, Isaac Temple and Mark Temple; sister, Barbara Temple Morris. grandchild, Mya Stephens. Please sign our online registry book.
an17.com
Jean Lovetro Housey
Jean Lovetro Housey passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the age of 89. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph V. Housey, III, mother of Anthony J. Housey (Uanna) and Barbara H. Schneider (Jon) and the late Theodore “Ted” J. Housey, grandmother of Jon C. Schneider, Jr. (Blake), Justin T. Schneider (Ashlee), Wayne H. Housey and Catherine Housey Cieslinski (Bradley), great grandmother to Jentry Joe Schneider, Steele Vincent Schneider and Camryn Jean Schneider (due 12/22/2022), daughter of the late Joseph and Rosie Petrolia Lovetro, adoring sisters Gayle Simoneaux (Robert), and the late Angela Saponara, Gloria Lowe (Joseph), Joann Perkins (Sidney) and Anthony Lovetro. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
an17.com
Wayne J. Barado, Sr.
Wayne, age 75, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a devoted parishioner of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Wayne was an extremely hard worker and dedicated his life as a plumber. He was a loving husband, caring father, and one of a kind Paw Paw who will be deeply missed.
an17.com
2022 Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Report No. 1
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team hit the practice field for the first time Wednesday morning at Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern, the preseason Southland Conference favorite and one of six FCS teams to be ranked in the top 25 in each of the past three years, heads into the 2022 campaign looking for its third playoff appearance in the past four seasons. SLU fifth-year head coach Frank Scelfo was especially impressed with one aspect of his Lions’ performance.
an17.com
Dutruch installed as President; Patel and Smith join Board of Director for TEDF
HAMMOND—Ben Dutruch of Husser has been elected President of the Tangipahoa Economic Development Foundation for the 2022-23 term. Dutruch is chairman of the 13-member board of directors who lend their support to Tangipahoa’s economic development efforts. Daniel Laborde of Hammond has been selected as Vice President of the...
an17.com
Court challenges set for candidates in Hammond, Kentwood mayor's races, council race
Three locals who qualified for the Nov. 8 ballot now find themselves on their way to court this week to answer objections to their candidacy. Kentwood Mayor candidate “Teddy” Hookfin and Hammond Council candidate Tasha Robinson are among those summoned to appear Monday in 21st Judicial District Court to answer formal legal challenges.
Comments / 0