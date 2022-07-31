Russell D. Jones

A Holden man, Colton Boudreaux, 22, was sentenced to 50 years at hard labor in the Louisiana Department of Corrections for two counts of Distribution of Fentanyl and one count of Entering Contraband Into a Penal Institution. According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, the plea and sentence is the result of an investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office which resulted in the seizure of over $37,000 in cash and over 2200 fentanyl tablets that appeared to be disguised by their markings as oxycodone. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office had received multiple tips indicating that Boudreaux had been distributing large amounts of pressed fentanyl pills, in and around Livingston Parish. Detectives began surveilling Boudreaux and were able to record hand to hand transactions which led to them securing a search warrant for the residence where the seizures were made. While being booked, it was determined that Boudreaux also had hidden additional fentanyl on his person.

