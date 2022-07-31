Wisconsin Insect Fest comes to an end

www.wjfw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
Mercer welcomes loon callers to its competition
MERCER, Wis. (WJFW) - Mercer, Wisconsin calls itself the Loon Capital of the World. and today it welcomed visitors for the annual Loon Calling competition. Gathering in different age groups, people are able to go on stage and give their best call of the iconic bird. “They’re majestic and we...
WJFW-TV
Bringing gnomes to art
ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW)- "You know, they paint it to match their house, you know, they’re really thinking about having a full decor in mind for their house. We’ve had people tell us ahead of time that they’re giving it to a family member, so it makes a good gift for them," said Andrew Wildman, the desk clerk at Wildman arts, an arts and craft store in Antigo.
WJFW-TV
New coffee shop in Lac Du Flambeau attracts heavy traffic
LAC DU FLAMBEAU- Coffee, boba, and ice cream. Paula Fralick assumes everyone likes at least one of those. “Every day, we bring something new in," said Fralick. Fralick is a tribal member in Lac Du Flambeau. She cares about her community so much that she took on the challenge of opening a small business, to give the area a boost.
wxpr.org
Wisconsin DNR PFAS drinking and surface water rules go into effect
New administrative rules for PFAS in Wisconsin are now in effect. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board approved the weakened rules earlier this year. In February, DNR staff proposed a threshold of 20 parts per trillion for PFAS in drinking water. This is in line with recommendations from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
New rail system brings more train traffic to Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau City Hall has gotten more complaints about train horns sounding during overnight hours. The reason is more train traffic due to a new rail service in the area. FOXY Rail System took over for the Canadian National officially in January. It includes 650 miles of...
WSAW
Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple power outages are being reported in north central Wisconsin as thunderstorms move through the area. As of 4:00 a.m, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting the following outages:. - 916 customers impacted in Lincoln County. -997 customers impacted in Marathon County. This is a developing story....
WJFW-TV
UPDATE: Town of Crescent Explosion
RHINELANDER, Wis. - On August 1st, an explosion occurred in the town of Crescent, Oneida County. Below is a press release from the Oneida County Sherriff's Office. "On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting there was an explosion in a garage within the town of Crescent. Crescent Fire Department, Crescent First Responders, Rhinelander Fire Department, Newbold Fire Department, Oneida County Emergency Medical Services, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded. Upon arrival it was determined a thirty four year old male was deceased from injuries sustained during the explosion. At this time, the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office responded. The cause of the explosion is being investigated by Oneida County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Marathon County Bomb Squad. The investigation is ongoing." -Oneida County Sherriff's Office.
947jackfm.com
Missing Girl Reported in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who went missing last week and is considered missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post, Morgan Torrens left home on July 26th and has not returned. She was last seen in the area of Marathon Park that same day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJFW-TV
Explosion in Crescent caused by making fireworks
CRESCENT - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Jared Houg was killed in a garage explosion Monday night. Authorities say the explosion happened while Houg was making fireworks inside his garage. The Sheriff's Office says none of the ingredients at Houg's home were illegal and his actions were legal....
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
947jackfm.com
Wausau Economic Development Committee Selects SC Swiderski for Riverlife Development
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Economic Development Committee is recommending a local developer for a proposed housing and retail development in the Riverlife area. After a brief closed-session meeting on Tuesday, the committee voted 3-1 to recommend the $45 million proposal from SC Swiderski. “This will bring about...
One dead in Rhinelander-area explosion, investigation underway
The Marathon County Bomb Squad is one of multiple agencies that responded Monday to an explosion that left one person dead near Rhinelander. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department issued the following release on Tuesday:. On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center...
Comments / 0