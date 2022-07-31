Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts

School buses in Cobb County. (WSB Radio)

Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children.

The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties.

School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday. Fayette County follows on Thursday.

DeKalb and Fulton counties begin the school year August 8.

With COVID-19 cases still a concern, some districts have different policies in-place regarding face mask-wearing and other rules.

