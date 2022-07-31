ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveling memorial honoring veterans makes stop in Edinboro

By Julia Hazel
 3 days ago

A traveling memorial dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans made a stop in Edinboro on Sunday afternoon.

A motorcycle escort delivered the “Eyes of Freedom” tribute.

This memorial will be on display at the Edinboro/McKean VFW Post 740.

It’s a nationally traveling military tribute that features life size portraits of the fallen men of Lima Company 325 which is based out of Columbus, Ohio.

The other tribute is a 28 foot wide by six foot tall American flag.

“We just had an amazing thunderous escort into town. We went through several of the small towns here on our way and to have that many people out encouraging us and waving flags and waving,” said Michael Strahle, Executive Director for Eyes of Freedom Memorial.

The display will be at this location for the week of July 31.

