Cat lovers can try cat-food inspired dishes at Fancy Feast's Italian pop-up

Over 20 years ago, the merchants of Arthur Avenue and East 187th Street decided to bring the Italian tradition of Ferragosto to the Bronx Little Italy, giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Italian culture, traditions, musical and theatrical entertainment, and of course, delicious food. Since then the event has continued to grow, attracting thousands of guests each year, and it’s coming to Little Italy in the Bronx this September. Taking place the Sunday after Labor Day weekend, September 11 from 12p.m. to 6p.m., this festival celebrates the end of the harvest season and gives local businesses the opportunity to showcase their signature products and dishes. Many of the Bronx’s family-owned businesses are owned and operated by the same families that founded them nearly a century ago, and Ferragosto gives visitors the opportunity to experience this authenticity and preservation of Italian culture.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO