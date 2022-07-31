Cat lovers can try cat-food inspired dishes at Fancy Feast's Italian pop-up

www.wgal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Related
Immerse Yourself In Authentic Italian Culture At The Ferragosto Festival Coming To NYC This September
Over 20 years ago, the merchants of Arthur Avenue and East 187th Street decided to bring the Italian tradition of Ferragosto to the Bronx Little Italy, giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Italian culture, traditions, musical and theatrical entertainment, and of course, delicious food. Since then the event has continued to grow, attracting thousands of guests each year, and it’s coming to Little Italy in the Bronx this September. Taking place the Sunday after Labor Day weekend, September 11 from 12p.m. to 6p.m., this festival celebrates the end of the harvest season and gives local businesses the opportunity to showcase their signature products and dishes. Many of the Bronx’s family-owned businesses are owned and operated by the same families that founded them nearly a century ago, and Ferragosto gives visitors the opportunity to experience this authenticity and preservation of Italian culture.
An Epic Asian Street Food Festival Is Coming To NYC This Month
On Thursday, August 18th, eat your way through delicious Taiwanese/Japanese dishes at Night Market by UpstairsNYC. The festival will highlight traditional street food with fine-dining execution, as high-end Japanese restaurant Norikoh Chelsea will transform its 6,000 square feet into an expansive night market. The outdoor area, main indoor floor and back room will feature music, a full bar and a beautiful backdrop to the festivities with gorgeous lanterns brightening the venue. Visitors will be able to feast on tons of mouthwatering options like pork belly buns, taro donuts, yakitori and quench their thirst with a selection of East Asian beers (Sapporo, Asahi, Kirin) and East Asian-inspired cocktails. Menu items will average between $10-$15. A limited supply of tickets will be available thanks to UpstairsNYC, an NYC media firm, to get cheap deals on items. Tickets include:
Essence
The Woman Behind Brooklyn's Popular Spiked Spin Is Focusing Less On Fitness And More On Wellness With Studio Expansion
Briana Thompson's revamped Spiked Spin & Wellness Co., in addition to fitness, will bring nutrition, mental health resources and more to undeserved communities. When Briana Thompson founded the first-ever Black-owned spin studio in Brooklyn, formally known as Spiked Spin, she recognized a need to create accessible fitness options for communities of color.
You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River
There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one is more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it last week outside her Prince’s Bay home. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted...
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
tmpresale.com
Long Island Disco Fever Celebrating the 45th Anniv of Sat Night Fever s performance in Westbury, NY Dec 30, 2022 – pre-sale password
The new Long Island Disco Fever Celebrating the 45th Anniv of Sat Night Fever presale code is now ready to use. During this exclusive presale you have got a tremendous opportunity to order musical tickets before the general public. Don’t miss this wonderful chance to go and see Long Island...
longisland.com
Waffles & Soul Opens in Bellport
If you like your waffles with chicken, then you found your spot. Waffles & Soul opened up recently in Bellport and it’s been lighting up the social media review sites. It’s not just a piece of fried chicken on a plain old waffle (although they have that too), it’s a variety of unique variations on the theme.
RELATED PEOPLE
Long Island shelter throws "DOGust" bash to get rescue dogs adopted
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- For many animal lovers, it's "DOGust Day." August 1st is recognized as the universal birthday for all rescue-shelter dogs across America. Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduced us to a family who went to Nassau County to celebrate and adopt a puppy of their own. Seven-year-old twins Tyler and Allison Paulino were over the moon. Their parents Jennifer and Gerry agreed to drive from New Jersey to Port Washington in search of the perfect pet. The Paulinos recently lost their beloved family dog to old age and the pain will be eased, they think, with a new adoption. North Shore Animal...
10 Best Gyms In NYC You Should Be Working Out In
New York City has a “work hard, play hard” culture that rightfully earned its “the city that never sleeps” mantra. Understandably, many New Yorkers like to hit the gym and get some exercise to stay stress-free and active. But with so many options for gyms in NYC, it can be tough to know which one to choose. Whether you’re into CrossFit, rock climbing, or just want an affordable space with treadmills and weight machines, you can find a place easily in NYC. Here is our guide of the best gyms in NYC to get a good workout! Blink Fitness is...
Summer is the season for vegetables. Here’s how to cook them like a pro
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer is the season to feast on vegetables, but making some of them can be daunting. Here’s how to enjoy your veggies without the stress. For those tricky vegetables, like artichokes and eggplants, steaming or roasting are a simple way to prepare them, according to Real Simple Food Director Jenna Helwig. […]
NY’s Most Eclectic Home For Sale! Animal Statues? Wait, There’s More!
In the town that I grew up in there was one house that we all knew. Even though I never met the home owner we would talk about the wood shingle siding complimented by pink shutters and a pink front door. The lady of the house also drove around town in a pink Cadillac, yes like the song. This home was the talk of our town but nothing compared to the one I just discovered here in New York State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Aerial video captures shark snack attack off New York beach
ISLIP, N.Y. - A photographer recently spotted five sharks near New York's famous Fire Island beaches using teamwork to attack a school of bunker fish. Photographer Duncan Weir recorded the feeding frenzy on Monday from above, where clear waters offered a prime view of the lunchtime feeding frenzy. According to Weir, the school of bunker fish was about 200 yards from the Atlantique Beach shore in Islip, New York.
Thrillist
Underrated NYC Waterfront Parks to Visit in All 5 Boroughs
For a so-called “concrete jungle,” New York City offers a shocking amount of green space. And while Central Park and Prospect Park are some of the more popular options for an outdoor day, nothing beats a park along the water, where cool breezes and skyline views complete the experience.
therealdeal.com
Planet Fitness expansion plans answer Long Island’s retail vacancies
Long Island residents are up in the gym just working on their fitness. The proliferation of a discount chain is their witness. Planet Fitness is poised to continue its expansion via retail vacancies across Long Island across this year, opening six new locations in 2022, Newsday reported. Several have already opened, while more are on tap for the coming months.
NYC to give additional $5 coupons to 40K eligible senior citizens for fresh produce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fresh produce can be hard to come by for many New Yorkers, particularly the city’s older population, but starting this week, a New York City program will try to help change that. The city Department for the Aging’s network of community based partners will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New pantry app helps connect those in need with food, supplies in their neighborhood
NEW YORK (PXI11) — A new app is helping hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers track where the nearest pantries are and when families in need can pick up groceries and critical supplies, avoiding long lines. There’s a continual stream of food and PPE being delivered to nonprofit organization UA3. The Plentiful App, run by the […]
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
NY1
New Yorker of the Week: April Soto
April Soto has been given a lot of nicknames. “I’ve definitely been called a lot of crazy things and cat lady is one of them,” Soto said. She‘s been working to curb Staten Island’s cat population. What You Need To Know. April Soto has been working...
townofbabylon.com
Town of Babylon 2022 Beach Blast
The summer season if flying by and that means its almost time for the Town of Babylon Parks Department annual Beach Blast at Overlook Beach!. Supervisor Rich Schaffer, Deputy Supervisor and Parks & Recreation Chairman Tony Martinez and the Babylon Town Board are excited to see you at our annual Beach Blast on Saturday, August 13th. (Rain date: August 14th).
Comments / 0