Eagle River, WI

Greater Eagle River Tennis Association opens new courts

By Matt Weaver
WJFW-TV
 3 days ago
www.wjfw.com

WJFW-TV

Mercer welcomes loon callers to its competition

MERCER, Wis. (WJFW) - Mercer, Wisconsin calls itself the Loon Capital of the World. and today it welcomed visitors for the annual Loon Calling competition. Gathering in different age groups, people are able to go on stage and give their best call of the iconic bird. “They’re majestic and we...
MERCER, WI
WJFW-TV

High School Football Preview: Lakeland Union T-Birds

MINOCQUA, WISC. (WJFW)- Football is officially back in north central Wisconsin. After posting a 3 and 6 record last year, the Lakeland Union High School T-Birds are looking to have a big bounce back year with the help of an abundant amount of returning seniors. Starting quarterback Brayden Wiczek thinks...
MINOCQUA, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

New coffee shop in Lac Du Flambeau attracts heavy traffic

LAC DU FLAMBEAU- Coffee, boba, and ice cream. Paula Fralick assumes everyone likes at least one of those. “Every day, we bring something new in," said Fralick. Fralick is a tribal member in Lac Du Flambeau. She cares about her community so much that she took on the challenge of opening a small business, to give the area a boost.
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI
WJFW-TV

UPDATE: Town of Crescent Explosion

RHINELANDER, Wis. - On August 1st, an explosion occurred in the town of Crescent, Oneida County. Below is a press release from the Oneida County Sherriff's Office. "On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting there was an explosion in a garage within the town of Crescent. Crescent Fire Department, Crescent First Responders, Rhinelander Fire Department, Newbold Fire Department, Oneida County Emergency Medical Services, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded. Upon arrival it was determined a thirty four year old male was deceased from injuries sustained during the explosion. At this time, the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office responded. The cause of the explosion is being investigated by Oneida County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Marathon County Bomb Squad. The investigation is ongoing." -Oneida County Sherriff's Office.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Victim identified in fatal garage explosion

Police have identified the man killed Monday in an explosion near Rhinelander as 34-year-old Jared Houg. The explosion, in the town of Crescent, was reported at about 7:25 p.m. Monday by a 911 caller. Police say Houg died from injuries related to the explosion, which happened while he was making fireworks in his garage.
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

Man, 34, killed in Oneida County garage explosion

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) -- A 34-year-old man has died after he was injured in a garage explosion Monday night in Oneida County. Around 7:30 p.m, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting there was an explosion in a garage southwest of Rhinelander in the town of Crescent.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI

Community Policy