Greater Eagle River Tennis Association opens new courts

WJFW-TV
Mercer welcomes loon callers to its competition
MERCER, Wis. (WJFW) - Mercer, Wisconsin calls itself the Loon Capital of the World. and today it welcomed visitors for the annual Loon Calling competition. Gathering in different age groups, people are able to go on stage and give their best call of the iconic bird. “They’re majestic and we...
WSAW
Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple power outages are being reported in north central Wisconsin as thunderstorms move through the area. As of 4:00 a.m, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting the following outages:. - 916 customers impacted in Lincoln County. -997 customers impacted in Marathon County. This is a developing story....
WJFW-TV
High School Football Preview: Lakeland Union T-Birds
MINOCQUA, WISC. (WJFW)- Football is officially back in north central Wisconsin. After posting a 3 and 6 record last year, the Lakeland Union High School T-Birds are looking to have a big bounce back year with the help of an abundant amount of returning seniors. Starting quarterback Brayden Wiczek thinks...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
WJFW-TV
New coffee shop in Lac Du Flambeau attracts heavy traffic
LAC DU FLAMBEAU- Coffee, boba, and ice cream. Paula Fralick assumes everyone likes at least one of those. “Every day, we bring something new in," said Fralick. Fralick is a tribal member in Lac Du Flambeau. She cares about her community so much that she took on the challenge of opening a small business, to give the area a boost.
WJFW-TV
UPDATE: Town of Crescent Explosion
RHINELANDER, Wis. - On August 1st, an explosion occurred in the town of Crescent, Oneida County. Below is a press release from the Oneida County Sherriff's Office. "On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting there was an explosion in a garage within the town of Crescent. Crescent Fire Department, Crescent First Responders, Rhinelander Fire Department, Newbold Fire Department, Oneida County Emergency Medical Services, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded. Upon arrival it was determined a thirty four year old male was deceased from injuries sustained during the explosion. At this time, the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office responded. The cause of the explosion is being investigated by Oneida County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Marathon County Bomb Squad. The investigation is ongoing." -Oneida County Sherriff's Office.
wxpr.org
Helicopter paged to Hwy. 17 motorcycle crash scene
A medical helicopter has been paged to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 17 near Merrill, while a portion of the highway remains closed to traffic as of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. The crash was reported at 3:13 p.m. with blockage in both the northbound and southbound lanes of...
WSAW
UPMATTERS
MSP: Armed and dangerous homicide suspect may be in the Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). According to MSP, troopers from the post in Iron Mountain are working with the Green Bay Police...
