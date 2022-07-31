Greater Eagle River Tennis Association opens new courts

RHINELANDER, Wis. - On August 1st, an explosion occurred in the town of Crescent, Oneida County. Below is a press release from the Oneida County Sherriff's Office. "On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting there was an explosion in a garage within the town of Crescent. Crescent Fire Department, Crescent First Responders, Rhinelander Fire Department, Newbold Fire Department, Oneida County Emergency Medical Services, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded. Upon arrival it was determined a thirty four year old male was deceased from injuries sustained during the explosion. At this time, the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office responded. The cause of the explosion is being investigated by Oneida County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Marathon County Bomb Squad. The investigation is ongoing." -Oneida County Sherriff's Office.

ONEIDA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO