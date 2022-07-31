Bird conservation effort takes flight at Wrightsville Beach

www.wect.com
Nearly 300,000 tires found in search of sand for Wrightsville Beach renourishment project
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - As the shoreline continues to erode, leaders in Wrightsville Beach are hoping to complete a beach renourishment project by next summer, but an offshore obstacle is in the way. Earlier this year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discovered around 300,000 tires underwater as they...
spectrumlocalnews.com
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach hosts National Night Out on boardwalk
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The boardwalk was all a buzz in Carolina Beach on Tuesday evening for National Night Out. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that started in 1984. Its goal is to promote police-community partnerships and create safer places to live. “Without the community,...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller
Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
Tegu lizards -- a large, invasive species -- are now illegal to buy or sell in North Carolina
It is now illegal to buy, sell or release an Argentine Black and White Tegu lizard in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
You Can Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina On This Cool Adventure
Looking for a cool adventure? I think this one might be one of the best. Did you know could hunt for shark teeth in North Carolina? One adventure company wants you to get a thrill during this epic adventure in North Carolina. Travel + Leisure reports that Uncharted Society is...
3 Most Charming Towns in South Carolina
While everybody knows that South Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, not so many people know that there are also lots of small, charming towns around that you can explore. All of these places are great travel destinations no matter who you are traveling with. Whether you are traveling with your family and children, with a big group of friends or on your own, there are lots of things that you can do. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in these charming towns.
"Dangers of the natural world:" Two weekend incidents in NC mountains, one fatal, prompt warnings
National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service, two incidents were reported on July...
WITN
State issues swim warning after Surf City sewage spill
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A big sewage spill in Surf City has forced the state to issue a warning for people not to swim nor harvest oysters and shellfish in part of the Intracoastal Waterway. State environmental officials issued the warning for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge...
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
Body of Texan who vanished while swimming is found on shore at Camp Lejeune, NC cops say
The 24-year-old went missing while swimming on July 29, officials said.
wrkf.org
What's killing North Carolina's oysters?
Oyster farming is an up-and-coming industry in North Carolina. But something is killing the oysters. Researchers are working with oyster farmers to uncover the cause. WUNC’s Zachary Turner reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
WECT
Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City has announced that about 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled at the manhole near Highway 50/210 and Aldrich Lane for about 12 hours on Sunday, July 31. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality closed the Intercoastal Waterway by Waters...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Blowing Rock, U.S. Geological Survey says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — An earthquake that hit North Carolina may have been felt across state lines. The 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook people near Blowing Rock shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said it was centered around 3.2 miles north-northeast of Blowing Rock, and had a depth of two kilometers.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Logistics company to create 75 jobs, invest $16 million in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City Logistics will create 75 new jobs in New Hanover County. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Tuesday. The company will invest $16 million to construct a high velocity transload facility in Wilmington. “We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New...
