McKinney Fire Becomes California's Largest Blaze This Wildfire Season — in Less Than Two Days

sfist.com
Related
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
North Texas wildfire continues to grow amid high heat
A North Texas wildfire continued to grow Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares), an increase from 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire, which began Monday afternoon, was just 10% contained, and crews using bulldozers were digging containment lines while fire trucks and aircraft worked to extinguish the flames, the Forest Service said.
McKinney Fire turns deadly as blaze explodes in size
A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days can cause more trouble for firefighters working to contain the monster blaze. The...
California wildfire explodes in size
A wildfire in California near Yosemite National Park continues to burn out of control. Severe weather is in the forecast for millions of Americans. And one thing actually cooling down is the housing market. 👋 It's Laura Davis. It's Monday. And this is the news you need to know.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 California residents burn to death in car as fires continue, firefighters are making progress
When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. He made it to a shelter with his daughter and just his medicine, some...
Videos show water pouring into Las Vegas casinos as flash flooding follows a rare, heavy thunderstorm in one of the US's driest cities
Videos circulating on Twitter showed flash floods on the streets of Vegas — one of the US's driest major cities.
SFGate
California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giant Wave Crashes Into Hawaii Condos Amid 'Historic' Conditions
In the viral video, a large wave can be seen crashing over a set of condos as onlookers watched.
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
The massive waves crashed a wedding party and lapped over the roofs of beachside condos and were the result of a once powerful storm that passed far south of Hawaii. A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
Thousands evacuated as California wildfire grows
A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat. - Gore blasts 'inaction' - Evidence of global warming could be seen elsewhere in the country, as 85 million Americans in more than a dozen states were under a weekend heat advisory.
This US map says it all: SF shivers while rest of country under heat wave
While most of the country bakes in scalding temperatures, San Francisco and much of the Bay Area have sat under a wet blanket of fog that rolls in at night and doesn't disperse until the afternoon, keeping temperatures cool for summer. Local forecaster Jan Null said the region, especially locations...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wildland fire near Fresno prompts evacuation warning
FRESNO -- A fast-growing wildland fire in Fresno County Sunday afternoon has resulted in evacuations and injuries.The blaze, dubbed the Pebble Incident by Cal Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. in the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Squaw ValleyFire officials reported that two people have suffered burn injuries and a number of structures are threatened. Evacuation warnings have been issued for several locations as the blaze continues to expand beyond an early estimate of 40 acres burned.
Watch California's largest wildfire of the year spawn a massive 'fire cloud' visible from space
Weather satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have revealed "explosive growth" in a massive wildfire currently burning in northern California.
Electra fire nears 4,000 acres, threatens power grid, officials say
A fast-growing wildfire burning along the border of Amador and Calaveras counties was poised to become one of the biggest of the season as it approached 4,000 acres Tuesday, prompting evacuations and contributing to widespread power outages across the region. The Electra fire ignited Monday afternoon near the North Fork...
New Mexico governor declares state of emergency as one city's drinking water supply is threatened by ash and debris from wildfire
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday declared a state of emergency for the northeastern New Mexico city of Las Vegas due to flooding of a wildfire burn scar that is threatening the area's drinking water supply.
eenews.net
California’s megadrought is worse than you think
When Maria Regalado Garcia tried to wash the dishes in her California home one recent morning, only a trickle of water emerged from the kitchen faucet. Other taps in her Tooleville house in rural Tulare County ran similarly dry. The lack of water meant Garcia, 85, couldn’t brush her teeth...
Two dead in Oregon as heat wave bakes Pacific Northwest
NEW YORK — The severe heat in the Northwest has now turned deadly, with the Oregon state medical examiner reporting two suspected heat deaths on Wednesday. With temperatures expected to stay in the triple digits across much of the Northwest this weekend, officials are warning people of the dangers.
BBC
California wildfire: Two dead as firefighters battle McKinney blaze
Two people have been found dead amid a huge wildfire that has forced thousands of people from their homes in northern California. The bodies of the two dead were found inside a car in the driveway of a property caught in the blaze. Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue told ABC...
Two bodies found in burned vehicle in path of raging California wildfire
Bodies discovered in state’s north-west near Oregon border as McKinney fire, which exploded in size over the weekend, turns deadly
Comments / 0