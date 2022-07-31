Disc Golf: The Pine Belt’s fastest growing sport

www.wdam.com
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: Taylorsville junior running back Cobey Craft
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville 2022 football schedule
8/26 - vs. Magee - 7:30 p.m. 9/2 - vs. Morton - 7:30 p.m. 9/9 - at Raleigh - 7:30 p.m. 9/16 - at Lawrence County - 7:30 p.m. 9/23 - vs. Enterprise* - 7:30 p.m. 9/30 - vs. Mount Olive* - 7:30 p.m. 10/6 - at Salem* - 7...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg dance studio provides a safe space for community
WDAM-TV
‘Win This Car’ raffle ticket sales brisk, wrap up on Aug. 22
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum adds ‘old school’ August exhibit
WDAM-TV
Improvements set to come to Lincoln Road
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A well-traveled road in Hattiesburg will see some upgrades soon. The City of Hattiesburg accepted a base bid of $1,539,552.90 for the Lincoln Road Paving Project. According to Mayor Toby Barker, that $1.5 million-plus will go towards upgrades from Broadway Drive to 40th Avenue on Lincoln...
thetylertowntimes.org
State Senate recognizes track coach Myreon Sartin
Tylertown High School track and field coach Myreon Sartin was recognized by the Mississippi State Senate for his achievements and being named track and field Coach of the Year. The document is signed by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Sen. Kelvin Butler. The presentation was made recently by Sen. Butler.
WDAM-TV
Baritone band member breaks barriers at Columbia High School
WDAM-TV
Wayne Academy 2022 football schedule
8/19 - vs. South Choctaw Academy - 7 p.m. 8/26 - at Simpson Academy - 7 p.m. 9/9 - at Bowling Green School* - 7 p.m. 9/16 - at Park Place Christian - 7 p.m. 9/23 - vs. Sylva-Bay Academy - 7 p.m. 9/30 - at Heritage Academy - 7...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg agrees to help mitigate overpass project noise
prentissheadlight.com
‘Prentiss High’s own guiding light’
The community is mourning the death of legendary coach and educator Alvin Eugene Gray, who died July 21 at the age of 73. Funeral services for Gray will be held this afternoon at 1 p.m. at the former Prentiss High School gymnasium. Interment followed at Green Grove Baptist Church. Gray...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt healthcare facility gear up to host final milk bank drive
WDAM-TV
Golf cart ordinance in the works for the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new ordinance may allow people to drive golf carts on some city roads. Hattiesburg Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George recently introduced the first draft of a golf cart ordinance to the city council. If passed, it would allow golf carts and other low-speed vehicles to...
WDAM-TV
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg says two-week long street closure on Oak Grove Road
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A section of Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg will be closed due to sewage line repairs. The street closure will last two weeks, starting today, Aug. 2. The Lamar Park Water and Sewer Association closed off part of the street between Baywood road and Greenwood drive.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg DJ kicks off 14th Annual Black Business Month
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Marcus Carr, better known as DJ Kujho, has DJed nationwide from Amazon, Inc. to the Hard Rock Café in Las Vegas and, just last month, at Essence Festival in New Orleans. A disc jockey, graphic designer and owner of Studio54, Carr is also a Hattiesburg...
WDAM-TV
2022-2023 school year begins in Wayne County
WDAM-TV
Laurel & Jones County law enforcement celebrate National Night Out
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel community gathered at the police department on Aug. 2 for the annual National Night Out event. The celebration included free food, music, a bounce house and a mechanical bull for families to enjoy. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said this event is a fun...
WDAM-TV
Petal Healing Garden sees ‘growth’
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Growth - that’s the word of the year for the Petal Healing Garden. Since its founding eight months ago, the garden has blossomed. “I’m just in awe of how it was when we started,” said Keely Morgan, founder of the Petal Healing Garden. “I sat down to talk about this; it was just a vision, and now to see how it has thrived, it is just amazing.”
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Burglary suspect wanted in Jones County
