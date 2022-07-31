BOOM! Michigan State lands four-star wide receiver, first commitment of 2024 class

The Spartans are off and running in the Class of 2024!

Mel Tucker and Michigan State football have their first commitment in the Class of 2024, and it's a big one.

On Sunday, River Rouge (Mich.) four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh, who is entering his junior year of high school, gave his verbal pledge to the Spartans. It's an excellent first commitment for MSU in the '24 class.

Marsh is a Top 100 player in the Class of '24, currently ranked No. 82 in the country by the 247Sports composite rankings. He is also the No. 14 wide receiver prospect in the nation, and considered the No. 4 player in the state of Michigan.

Marsh is the second-highest ranked player that Tucker has landed during his tenure in East Lansing.

Michigan State wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins was the primary recruiter for the Spartans on Marsh, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 195 pounds.

Marsh is a national recruit who drew interest from programs all throughout the country. The 2024 prospect is already up to 33 offers, including from the likes of Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others. While the to-be high school junior had not revealed a final grouping, it's believed that Michigan, Notre Dame and Cincinnati were the primary competition for Michigan State for Marsh's commitment.

With the highly-touted four-star wide out in the fold, Michigan State's class of 2024 is ranked No. 13 in the country.

The Spartans currently have 12 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 27 in the nation. None of those 12 verbal pledges are listed as wide receivers, though four-star athlete Demitrius Bell could play the position for MSU.

Michigan State Verbal Commitments, Class of 2024