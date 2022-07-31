ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

BOOM! Michigan State lands four-star wide receiver, first commitment of 2024 class

By Matthew Lounsberry
The Spartans are off and running in the Class of 2024!

Mel Tucker and Michigan State football have their first commitment in the Class of 2024, and it's a big one.

On Sunday, River Rouge (Mich.) four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh, who is entering his junior year of high school, gave his verbal pledge to the Spartans. It's an excellent first commitment for MSU in the '24 class.

Marsh is a Top 100 player in the Class of '24, currently ranked No. 82 in the country by the 247Sports composite rankings. He is also the No. 14 wide receiver prospect in the nation, and considered the No. 4 player in the state of Michigan.

Marsh is the second-highest ranked player that Tucker has landed during his tenure in East Lansing.

Michigan State wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins was the primary recruiter for the Spartans on Marsh, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 195 pounds.

Marsh is a national recruit who drew interest from programs all throughout the country. The 2024 prospect is already up to 33 offers, including from the likes of Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others. While the to-be high school junior had not revealed a final grouping, it's believed that Michigan, Notre Dame and Cincinnati were the primary competition for Michigan State for Marsh's commitment.

With the highly-touted four-star wide out in the fold, Michigan State's class of 2024 is ranked No. 13 in the country.

The Spartans currently have 12 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 27 in the nation. None of those 12 verbal pledges are listed as wide receivers, though four-star athlete Demitrius Bell could play the position for MSU.

Michigan State Verbal Commitments, Class of 2024

  • Four-star WR Nick Marsh ; River Rouge High School; River Rouge, Mich.; No. 82 nationally, No. 14 wide receiver, No. 4 in state of Michigan

WILX-TV

In My View: MSU’s recruiting prospects

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - When Nick Saban was Michigan State football coach, he told me he was somewhat envious of Tom Izzo’s recruiting because unlike football he only needed a couple recruits a year to have a good team. I thought of those thoughts when Tom landed Xavier Booker...
EAST LANSING, MI
Yardbarker

The greatest players in Michigan State men's basketball history

Two national championships, a runner-up finish, and 10 Final Four appearances. Michigan State is rightfully categorized as one of the perennially elite programs in college basketball history. Having great coaches like Forddy Anderson, Jud Heathcote, and Tom Izzo helps. So do great players — like the 20 best players in Michigan State players listed in chronological order below.
EAST LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention

Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
DETROIT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
